Defeat on the Road for Los Pájaros

July 24, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

Texoma FC News Release







PAPILLION, NE- Texoma FC (0-1-2, 1 Point) fell away from home against Union Omaha (1-0-2, 3 Points) in the third round of the USL Jägermeister Cup.

Match Recap

Yellow Card 18' - Jordan Chavez

Goal 20' - Pato Botello Paz (OMA)

Red Card 21' - Jordan Chavez (TXO)

Substitution 32' - Angelo Calfo - ON; Damian Iamarino - OFF (TXO)

Goal 34' - Diego Pepi; Asst. Lamin Jawneh (TXO)

Goal 44' - Ryan Becher (OMA)

Yellow Card 44' - Brent Kallman (OMA)

Goal 50' - Sergio Navarro (OMA)

Substitution 60' - Charlie Ostrem & Brandon Knapp - ON; Ryan Becher & Stefano Pinho (OMA)

Substitution 66' - Brandon McManus, Will Perkins, & Luke McCormick - OFF; Diego Pepi, Brayan Padilla, & Lamin Jawneh - OFF (TXO)

Yellow Card 69' - Anderson Holt (OMA)

Yellow Card 72' - Charlie Ostrem (OMA)

Yellow Card 90+1' - Brandon Knapp (OMA)

Buhos Beats Birds

Texoma FC suffered their second loss in the USL Jägermeister Cup against current USL League One champions, Union Omaha. It was an uphill battle for Los Pájaros as after conceding against the home side, captain Jordan Chavez was sent off for denial of a goal scoring opportunity, forcing an early substitution and change of gameplan for Texoma. Despite the set, "El Trencito" would find the equalizer in the 34' minute from a Lamin Jawneh through ball. This goal would put Pepi as the joint top goalscorer in the USL Jägermeister Cup standings. On the cusp of halftime, Los Buhos would score yet again, giving the home side the advantage at half time.

The second half would see brief cameos from both sides' benches with Texoma bringing on the dynamic Luke McCormick who was unable to play against Chattanooga due to suspension. Omaha would score their third and final of the night as the home side took all 3 points and jumped over Los Pájaros in the standings. Both sides remain eliminated from moving forward in the USL Jägermeister Cup.

"El Trencito"

When announced in February of this year, Diego Pepi became a fan favorite. "El Trencito" carried an impressive youth and pro resume that saw him play for the FC Dallas youth academy and MLS Next Pro side North Texas SC where he won 2 titles in 2024. After signing for FC Dallas earlier this year, Pepi was loaned to Texoma FC with the hopes of leading the front line this season. An early injury would derail Pepi for 3 months, but with the help of his family, friends, and the coaching staff, was able to work back into the squad slowly. Since returning to play, he has scored 3 times in 5 games, a goalscoring tally that proves his perseverance and determination to get back to his best and a declaration to the league that "El Trencito" is in the station.

Scottish Superman

Texoma's match against Union Omaha saw 22-year-old Scottish/American Mason McCready back in goal for the first time since his cameo against Phoenix Rising last month. The big Scot would make an incredible 8 saves on the night, with 6 of those shots coming from inside the box. McCready's performance serves as a reminder to the wider USL audience that Los Pájaros are spoiled for choice in goal with both Javier Garcia and Aren Seeger being called to action as well in previous USL Jägermeister Cup games.

Looking Forward

Texoma FC returns to Bearcat Stadium in USL League One play to Chattanooga Red Wolves on August 16. Kickoff is at 7:30 PM CST.







United Soccer League One Stories from July 24, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.