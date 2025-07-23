Texoma FC Sign Defender Alejandro Padilla to a 25 Day Contract

July 23, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

SHERMAN, TX - Texoma FC is proud to announce the signing of 24-year-old defender Alejandro Padilla on a 25 day contract for the 2025 USL League One season pending league and federation approval.

"Alejandro was a player identified by assistant coach Ben Clarvis. He brings a real physical presence to the group and also possesses the correct technical attributes that we would look for in any player that joins the club" said Texoma FC Head Coach Adrian Forbes.

A native of Colorado, Padilla, joined the Colorado Rapids youth academy in 2017 and remained with the academy for 4 seasons. The defender would then sign an academy contract with USL Championship side Colorado Springs Switchbacks and make his professional debut with the side in 2019. Padilla attended Sacramento State in 2021, making 49 appearances for the Hornets. He transferred to the University of Memphis winning the 2024 AAC Regular Season Championship. In March of this year, Padilla signed for USL League Two team Little Rock Rangers, winning the Mid-South Division.

"Padilla is a player we have been monitoring for a while," said assistant coach Ben Clarvis. "We are pleased to finally have him in the club. He had a very impressive summer season with Little Rock in USL League Two and now I'm excited to see him bring that quality to the next level."

