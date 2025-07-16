A Point for Los Pájaros

United Soccer League One (USL1)

Texoma FC News Release







EAST RIDGE, TN-Texoma FC (5-5-6, 20 Points) earned a point away from home against Chattanooga Red Wolves (6-6-2, 24 Points).

In Texoma's first road match of 5 in a row, Los Pájaros come away with a point after a scrappy back and forth game which saw multiple Chattanooga Red Wolves players sent off. The night started off hot as within 30 minutes of the starting whistle, 6 players on both sides received yellow cards, a total which only increased as the game progressed. Midfielder Omar Hernandez would break the deadlock for the home side with a brilliant curling shot to give the home side the advantage. The first half would end but not before an additional yellow card was brandished to Texoma's Angelo Calfo.

The second half would start where it left off as another Chattanooga player was booked. A second yellow would be brandished to the home side's Josh Ramos in the 60th minute, leaving the Red Wolves with 10 men. Various substitutions would be made on both sides, including a debut for Damian Iamarino for Los Pájaros. With 9 minutes of stoppage time added, up stepped Captain Jordan Chavez to find the equalizer for Texoma with a rocket of a shot. A scuffle on both benches would see Diego Pepi given a yellow card and backup goalkeeper Ricardo Jérez given a second yellow and given his marching orders. A straight red would be given to another Chattanooga player for an off the ball incident, leaving the home side to 9 men on the field. That wouldn't matter however as the match would end 1-1.

Path to Pro

The foundation of Texoma FC from the start was the ability to create a clear pathway to pro for youth players in the greater North Texas area. The best way to create an environment that promotes this is to have a clear pipeline between pro and youth. Tonight's match proved this as part-time Texoma FC youth coach Damian Iamarino played his first professional minutes for Los Pájaros in the team's draw vs Chattanooga. Academy Director Ben Clarvis was also on the sidelines as well, serving as Assistant Coach to the first team since the beginning of the season.

Jäger, Jäger, Jäger!

Next week will see Los Pájaros play, not one, but two USL Jägermeister Cup games away from home. The team will first face Union Omaha on Wednesday and will travel to Colorado to face USL Championship side, Colorado Springs Switchbacks on Saturday.

Looking Forward

Texoma FC returns to Bearcat Stadium in USL League One play to Chattanooga Red Wolves on August 16. Kickoff is at 7:30 PM CST.

Match Recap

Yellow Card 10' - Michael Knapp (CHA)

Yellow Card 10' - Javier Garcia (TXO)

Yellow Card 14' - Jordan Chavez (TXO)

Yellow Card 17' - Josh Ramos (CHA)

Yellow Card 23' - Ozzie Ramos (TXO)

Yellow Card 23' - Omar Hernandez (CHA)

Goal 38' - Omar Hernandez (CHA)

Yellow Card 45+4' - Angelo Calfo (TXO)

Yellow Card 46' - Pedro Hernandez (CHA)

Red Card 60' - Josh Ramos (CHA)

Substitution 67' - Jordan Ayimbila & Yanis Vega - ON; Aaron Lombardi & Greyson Mercer - OFF (CHA)

Yellow Card 69' - Ricardo Jérez (CHA)

Substitution 70' - Brayan Padilla & Phila Dlamini - ON; Diego Pepi & Lamin Jawneh - OFF (TXO)

Substitution 76' - Matt Bentley & Wynand Wessels - ON; Ualefi & Omar Hernandez - OFF (CHA)

Substitution 83' - Zahir Vasquez - ON; Pedro Hernandez - OFF (CHA)

Substitution 89' - Damian Iamarino & Patrick Staszewski - ON; Ozzie Ramos & Brandon McManus - OFF (TXO)

Goal 90+4' - Jordan Chavez (TXO)

Red Card 90+5' - Ricardo Jérez (CHA)

Yellow Card 90+5' - Diego Pepi (TXO)

Red Card 90+10' - Matt Bentley (CHA)

Yellow Card 90+10' - Phila Dlamini (TXO)







