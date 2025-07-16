Independence, Forward Madison Tie 1-1 in Playoff Rematch

July 16, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

CHARLOTTE, NC - Charlotte Independence and Forward Madison FC tied 1-1 for the second time this season Wednesday night in Wisconsin.

The Jacks battled back from down a goal in the second half thanks to #11 Bachir Ndiaye. The clash was a rematch of last season's League One playoff matchup, where Forward Madison ended the Independence's season at Breese Stevens Field. #99 Christian Chaney also made his first appearance back in Wisconsin as a visitor, having played last year for the Flamingos.

The Jacks had the first great chance of the match in the 10th minute. #6 Omar Ciss started the play, dribbling away from his defender and lifting a ball into space for #9 Jon Bakero. Bakero played it across to #26 Souaibou Marou. The Cameroonian fired for the bottom corner, but struck the post.

Forward Madison started to settle into the half around the 20th minute. The hosts forced four saves out of league leader #28 Matt Levy in the first stanza. Two of those came in the 21st and 28th minute against Madison's hero the first time these two squared off this season, #24 Nazeem Bartman. Both of his strikes from the edge of the area were seen all the way by the Jacks goalkeeper.

The Jacks hit the woodwork for the second time of the half in the 36th minute. Bakero's corner was met first by Marou and on the second ball, Chaney's header hit the crossbar.

Forward Madison struck first just a minute before halftime. #77 Lucca Dourado slipped through #11 Christopher Garcia. The winger dribbled around Levy and netted his first of the season to give Madison a pivotal one-goal lead just before the break.

The Jacks started the second half on time and it was Chaney who had a brilliant chance two minutes in. #15 Rafael Jauregui's cross took a perfect deflection and from inside the six-yard box, Chaney's uncontested diving header soared over the bar.

Chaney had another strong opportunity in the 58th minute. The forward danced around two defenders, but a kick save from goalkeeper #1 Bernd Schipmann kept him out.

The pressure from Charlotte finally paid off in the 64th minute. Forward Madison misplayed a bouncing ball just outside of the box. Ciss pounced on it, fed Ndiaye, and the midfielder buried his shot into the bottom corner for his second goal of the season to knot things up at one.

Charlotte remained the better of the two sides in the second 45 minutes, living in Madison territory. Ndiaye was often the catalyst, winning numerous balls in the midfield and sparking attacks. Bakero often found loads of space in his attacking midfield position as well, churning out forward runs before spraying them to the wingers and running fullbacks.

However, despite Charlotte's strong play, neither team could find a late winner and the two sides shared the spoils, drawing 1-1.

QUOTES:

Head Coach Mike Jeffries on the team's performance:

"Thought the guys showed a lot of character in the second half. To concede right at the end of the first half and on a really tight play, it would have been easy to put our heads down and and show our frustration. But I thought we came out in the second half with a real desire to get back in the game and we equalized and we pushed it. I thought at the end of the game that we were the team that was pushing the game and trying to get the three points and had them on their heels and we just couldn't quite get it done."

Jeffries on bouncing back after a tough goal to end the first half:

"We walked in feeling a little bit cursed. You could see the guys' heads down. But like I said, I think it's a group that has a a real strong belief in themselves. They managed to pick their heads up and push themselves through it. It was a frustrating for us staff because we actually felt like we did a good job with the shape for the most part. We limited them, except for a couple free kicks and then we hit the crossbar and hit the post. It was easy to be frustrated, but we managed it."

Bachir Ndiaye on his goal:

"It's always a great feeling to score a goal, especially with the situation that we were in. I also think that it was a reflection of the performance that we put in today, wish that we walked away with the three points"

Jon Bakero on the team's character in the second half:

"I think we had a pretty solid first half, very unfortunate to give up the goal at the end of the first half because I thought we played well. We came out with that mentality that we were the better team and felt very unfortunate to not take the three points. But I think, it's a good result on the road, not what we want, but it's better to get a tie than a loss where it's not a an easy place to play. It's a long week, so hopefully we can finish the week with three points at home."







