Match Preview: Texoma FC vs Chattanooga

July 16, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

Texoma FC News Release







EAST RIDGE, TN - Los Pájaros face off against Tennessee's Chattanooga Red Wolves at CHI Memorial Stadium, Wednesday, July 16 at 6 PM CST. Watch the game live on ESPN+.

ROAD TO THE PLAYOFFS (LITERALLY)

Texoma FC's last match vs Portland Hearts of Pine officially marked the halfway point of the season for Los Pájaros. While the match didn't go the team's way, Los Pájaros will have to make a quick turnaround as they face Chattanooga Red Wolves on the road, the first of five straight away games. As it stands, Texoma are still 3 points clear of the playoff line, but a result against Chattanooga would help solidify their position as playoff contenders.

TALE OF THE TAPE

When looking at the two sides, Chattanooga and Texoma play a very similar game. Both sides have scored 19 goals and have a shot conversion rate of 19% (tied 3rd in the league). Defensively, Texoma FC has faced more than double the amount of shots that Chattanooga have this season, (34). While Los Pájaros have also conceded the most overall in the league between the two, in the last five games, both teams have conceded the exact same amount of goals in league play (6).







United Soccer League One Stories from July 16, 2025

