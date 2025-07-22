Match Preview Texoma FC vs Union Omaha

July 22, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

Papillion, NE - Los Pájaros face Union Omaha in the USL Jägermeister Cup at Werner Park, Wednesday, July 23rd at 7 PM CST. Watch the game live on ESPN+.

Round 3

Texoma FC return to USL Jägermeister Cup action to face fellow USL League One side, Union Omaha. Last time Texoma played in the USL Jägermeister Cup, we saw a heavily rotated side with many players seizing the opportunity to shine and showing the strength of Texoma's depth. With another road game being played on Saturday against current USL Championship winners, Colorado Switchbacks FC, it will be another great opportunity for Coach Forbes to show the depth and quality of players he has on the roster. For the players, it's an opportunity to showcase their skills and continue their impressive mid-season form for the remaining 13 regular season USL League One games, with a spot in the playoffs just within reach.

Familiar Foe, Different Faces

Wednesday's match will be the second time these teams have faced off, with Los Pájaros winning the first match back in May, however, the reigning USL League One Champions have made some significant personal changes. Two-time USL League One Coach of the Year winner, Dominic Casciato, left the club in early July to take the head coaching role at USL Championship side Tampa Bay Rowdies.

Casciato's former assistant, Vincenzo Candela, was appointed the interim Head Coach following his departure leading the side to 1 win and 1 loss since taking over. Last week, Omaha signed former USL Championship Brazilian forward Stefano Pinho. The veteran striker made his debut off the bench for Omaha last Friday in their defeat at home.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Jordan Chavez: Los Pájaros' skipper has been a strong and commanding presence on the defensive side all season long, however, the captain has started to make his presence known on the attacking side. In the last 3 games in all competitions, Chavez has scored 2 goals, including a potential goal of the year nominee in last Wednesday's match. Chavez will hope to continue being an attacking threat against Omaha, causing mayhem on both sides of the pitch.

Diego Pepi: The 20-year-old forward scored his first 2 goals for Los Pájaros in the last Jägermeister Cup match. El Trencito's work ethic and ability to press have been on full display since his return from injury, and Wednesday night will be the perfect opportunity for him to build back form and add to his first two goals for the club.







