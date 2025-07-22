Yaniv Bazini Named to Team of the Week After Brace against Omaha

July 22, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

South Georgia Tormenta FC forward Yaniv Bazini

STATESBORO, Ga. - South Georgia Tormenta FC's forward Yaniv Bazini has been named to USL League One's Team of the Week after scoring a brace, his second of the season, to help Tormenta FC defeat Union Omaha 2-1 on the road this past weekend.

On Saturday, Omaha's defense made a slip-up in the box, which Bazini pounced on to score the night's first goal. After the Owls responded with an equalizer, forward Taylor Gray sent a cross into the box to help Bazini complete his brace and clinch all three points, the team's first win versus Omaha. Through 75 minutes, the former Vermont Catamount completed 88% of his passes, reeled in three recoveries and won one duel.

Bazini's first professional brace came in March in the team's 2-0 win over AV Alta FC. It also marks Tormenta's third brace of 2025, with the other coming from midfielder Mason Tunbridge, who scored twice in the team's home opener versus Richmond Kickers.

In his first professional season, Bazini has earned two appearances on the league-wide Team of the Week. Teammates Mason Tunbridge, Niall Reid-Stephen and Gabriel Alves have also been named to Team of the Week this season, while Tunbridge earned Player of the Week in Week One.

Tormenta FC continues its road tour to face Forward Madison for the first time this season on Wednesday, July 23. The team will then fly to Miami for Jägermeister Cup action against Miami FC on Saturday, July 26. South Georgia's next home match is Saturday, August 2, as Tormenta FC hosts rivals Greenville Triumph for the club's Back to School Bash. All students, families, teachers and school staff can purchase $4 tickets here.

