Yaniv Bazini Named to Team of the Week After Brace against Omaha
July 22, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)
South Georgia Tormenta FC News Release
STATESBORO, Ga. - South Georgia Tormenta FC's forward Yaniv Bazini has been named to USL League One's Team of the Week after scoring a brace, his second of the season, to help Tormenta FC defeat Union Omaha 2-1 on the road this past weekend.
On Saturday, Omaha's defense made a slip-up in the box, which Bazini pounced on to score the night's first goal. After the Owls responded with an equalizer, forward Taylor Gray sent a cross into the box to help Bazini complete his brace and clinch all three points, the team's first win versus Omaha. Through 75 minutes, the former Vermont Catamount completed 88% of his passes, reeled in three recoveries and won one duel.
Bazini's first professional brace came in March in the team's 2-0 win over AV Alta FC. It also marks Tormenta's third brace of 2025, with the other coming from midfielder Mason Tunbridge, who scored twice in the team's home opener versus Richmond Kickers.
In his first professional season, Bazini has earned two appearances on the league-wide Team of the Week. Teammates Mason Tunbridge, Niall Reid-Stephen and Gabriel Alves have also been named to Team of the Week this season, while Tunbridge earned Player of the Week in Week One.
Tormenta FC continues its road tour to face Forward Madison for the first time this season on Wednesday, July 23. The team will then fly to Miami for Jägermeister Cup action against Miami FC on Saturday, July 26. South Georgia's next home match is Saturday, August 2, as Tormenta FC hosts rivals Greenville Triumph for the club's Back to School Bash. All students, families, teachers and school staff can purchase $4 tickets here.
For more information or media inquiries, please contact Bernadette O'Donnell at bodonnell@tormentafc.com.
Images from this story
|
South Georgia Tormenta FC forward Yaniv Bazini
United Soccer League One Stories from July 22, 2025
- Match Preview: FMFC vs South Georgia Tormenta FC - Forward Madison FC
- Yaniv Bazini Named to Team of the Week After Brace against Omaha - South Georgia Tormenta FC
- Match Preview Texoma FC vs Union Omaha - Texoma FC
- Portland Hearts of Pine Welcome Halifax Wanderers in First International Friendly - Portland Hearts of Pine
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent South Georgia Tormenta FC Stories
- Yaniv Bazini Named to Team of the Week After Brace against Omaha
- Tormenta FC Takes All Three Points against Union Omaha
- Tormenta FC Drops Narrowly to Knoxville at Home
- Match Forecast: Tormenta FC vs. One Knoxville SC
- Niall Reid-Stephen Named to Team of the Week