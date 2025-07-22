Match Preview: FMFC vs South Georgia Tormenta FC

July 22, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

SETTING THE SCENE

Forward Madison FC returns to action on Wednesday, July 23rd, as they host South Georgia Tormenta FC at Breese Stevens Field. This matchup marks the first meeting between the two clubs this season.

Following a hard-fought draw against a tough Charlotte Independence side last Wednesday, the Mingos are looking to keep the momentum going into this midweek matchup. With a weekend mix of rest and training behind them, Forward Madison is set to put up a fight against Tormenta.

FMFC VS. CHARLOTTE INDEPENDENCE MATCH RECAP

Play through the start of the match went on pretty evenly with both teams finding their way into the opposition's third but not finding the net. A great chance came for the Mingos in the 21' when Nazeem Bartman took a rip at goal that forced a save from the Charlotte keeper. Bartman hit another wicked strike in the 28' that forced yet another save. Schipmann made a huge save of his own in the 31', keeping Charlotte off of the scoresheet. Schipmann came up huge again in the 38' when he collected a shot that had ricocheted off of the crossbar. The stalemate was broken in the 44' when a perfectly placed pass from Lucca Dourado set Chris Garcia up to sneak past the Charlotte keeper and slip the ball into an empty net. This late-half goal gave the 'Gos the lead at the break.

Shortly into the second half, former Mingo, Christian Chaney, had a chance in the 47' that he sent sailing over the cross bar and into his old supporter's section. Forward continued to apply pressure on offense as well as stepping up on the defense. Schipmann showed up again in the 58' minute, shutting down Charlotte's, Christian Chaney, yet again. However, Charlotte was able to find an equalizer in the 54' from Bachir Ndiaye. Neither team let up on the gas through to the final whistle, but both teams were unable to find the golden goal. The match ended in a 1-1 draw with Forward slightly edging out Charlotte in possession with 52% at the final whistle. The Mingos also came out on top in saves and passes completed.

KEYS TO THE MATCH PRESENTED BY THE BURISH GROUP AT UBS

Check out the UBS Keys to the Match as the Mingos take on South Georgia Tormenta FC.

Lucca Dourado staying in-form: The Striker's growing connection with Chris Garcia and Derek Gebhard is clear. This front-three combination is starting to yield significant opportunities for the Mingos, keeping these three players on the pitch could lead to even more scoring opportunities.

Defending Wide Areas: Limiting Tormenta's offensive actions in wide areas will be crucial on Wednesday. Many of their goals this season have originated from crosses into the box and a scrappy play to finish the chance. Preventing these opportunities will be key to pick up points in the midweek matchup.

Being Clinical: In recent weeks, the Flamingos have demonstrated their clinical ability in big moments, scoring four goals in their last two matches. This will be helpful as Forward Madison faces a team that has conceded 28 goals this season, tied for the second-highest in the league.

SNAPSHOT: #MADvTRM

Wednesday, July 23rd, 2025

7:00 pm CST Kickoff

Breese Stevens Field

WATCH LIVE

2025 USL LEAGUE ONE RECORD

MAD: 2-5-7

TRM: 4-8-3







