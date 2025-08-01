Match Preview: FMFC vs AV ALTA FC

August 1, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

SETTING THE SCENE

Forward Madison FC returns to action on Saturday, August 2nd, as they host Antelope Valley FC at Breese Stevens Field. This matchup marks the first ever meeting between the two clubs.

Following a hard-fought match against a tough Birmingham Legion FC side in fourth round of the Jägermeister Cup last weekend, the Mingos are looking to put up another strong performance going into this weekend's matchup. Though the 'Gos fell 2-1 to Birmingham, they looked to be in good form against the favored-USL Championship club.

FMFC VS. BIRMINGHAM LEGION FC JÄGERMEISTER CUP RECAP

The match started off fast-paced with Legion taking an early rip in the 3' that went wide right of Forward's goal frame. Legion won a free kick in a dangerous area that just went over the goal off of the head of Paterson in the 8'. Lapsley came up with a great save in the 9' off a shot from range, again from Paterson. Legion continued to apply the offensive pressure with a win-and-in scenario for them to advance in the tournament on the line motivating their play. Lapsley made another big stop when Shashoua found space in the 14'. Lapsley came up with another incredible stop in the 25' rushing out from his line and denying Pasher. Legion finally picked the lock in the 30' despite an incredible effort from the Forward defense. Galindrez had a great chance in the 42' with a rip that didn't miss by much. Lapsley made yet another unbelievable save in the 46' when he punched away a screamer from Tregarthen. Galindrez found another chance in the 48' when he tried to chip the keeper but couldn't quite get the pace he needed on the ball to beat Delgado. Despite absorbing the offensive pressure from the favored USL Championship side well, the Mingos went into the break down 1-0 to Birmingham.

The second half started with an immediate save from FMFC Keeper, Wallis Lapsley, in the 46' when he collected another shot from Shashoua. Lapsley, again, secured a laser of a shot from Tregarthen in the 59' to keep Birmingham off of the scoresheet early in the second half. Forward injected some fresh legs into the match in the 63' with a rare quadruple substitution. Shortly after, they won a free kick in scoring range, but they were unable to convert. The Mingos seemed to flip the switch in the second half with a much stronger attacking mindset compared to the first half. Forward Madison were able to find a goal of their own in the 71' when newcomer, Isaac Angking, made a splash burying a banger on his first night as Mingo. Lapsley continued his heroics in the 77', denying another goal-scoring opportunity for Legion. However, Saucedo found a second goal for Birmingham in the 81' to put Birmingham back on top. Despite the bolstered attacking mindset and maintaining much more possession than in the first half, the Mingos were unable to find the comeback. Legion took all three points and advanced in the tournament with a 2-1 scoreline at the final whistle. This result officially knocks Forward Madison FC out of the 2025 USL Jägermeister Cup.

KEYS TO THE MATCH PRESENTED BY THE BURISH GROUP AT UBS

Check out the UBS Keys to the Match as the Mingos take on AV Alta FC

Fluid Movement between the front 3: The growing connection between Chris Garcia, Derek Gebhard, and Lucca Dourado is clear. This front-three combination play will be key to unlocking the defense of AV Alta.

Control the Tempo: Keeping possession and controlling the tempo will allow Forward Madison to limit a dangerous attack of AV Alta.

Quickly break the press: If the Mingos can break AV Alta's press early, they will have a lot of space to break into and allow them to go numbers up at AV Alta's defense.

SNAPSHOT: #MADvAV

Saturday, August 2nd, 2025

5:00 pm CST Kickoff

Breese Stevens Field

WATCH LIVE

In-game updates: @ForwardMSNFC

2025 USL LEAGUE ONE RECORD

MAD: 3-5-7

AV: 7-4-5







