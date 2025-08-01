Preview: VOLS Night at Covenant Health Park against Portland Hearts of Pine

August 1, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

One Knoxville SC News Release







KNOXVILLE, Tenn.- One Knoxville SC is back at Covenant Health Park on Saturday, August 2, to play Portland Hearts of Pine at 7 p.m. The theme for this game is VOLS Night, and there is a special offer for a $25 ticket and t-shirt package that expires August 1. For those unable to attend in person, the match will be streamed live on ESPN+.

One Knox is coming off a 1-1 draw against third-place Charlotte Independence on July 30. The club remains unbeaten in its last two matches but is still looking to return to the win column amid a tight race in the league standings.

Portland Hearts of Pine enters the match as another top-eight opponent for Knoxville. Portland has played the third-fewest games this season in the USL League One, one more game than Knoxville and Union Omaha.

With only 15 games played, Portland is a league leader in a stat: fouls conceded. There might be an opportunity for One Knox to capitalize on free kicks for exciting goals.

Statistically, Portland has been a defensive force, conceding the fourth-fewest goals in the league, but ranks 12th out of 14 in scoring. Like Knoxville, the Hearts of Pine are riding a four-match unbeaten streak, helping them climb into the playoff picture.

These two clubs met earlier this season in Portland, Maine, where they played to a 1-1 draw. Stuart Ritchie scored for One Knox just two minutes into that match - a fast start that's become a trend, with Knoxville scoring in the second minute of each of its last two league matches.

Home and away form could play a key role in Saturday's matchup. Portland has just one win in nine road games, while Knoxville remains unbeaten at home this season.

Even if you prefer a different type of football in Knoxville, VOLS Night is a perfect opportunity to experience Knoxville's pro soccer. New University of Tennessee students can get a feel for downtown Knoxville, while visiting families may enjoy one final summer event before the semester begins. Festivities begin at 3 p.m. on Central Street and continue through post-game fireworks.

Author: Logan Stacy







United Soccer League One Stories from August 1, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.