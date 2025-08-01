Late Rally Propels Chattanooga over WSC 3-1 Friday Night in Mt. Vernon

August 1, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

Westchester Soccer Club's first year struggles in USL League One continued Friday night with a 3-1 defeat to the Chattanooga Red Wolves under the lights at Memorial Field. The loss dropped WSC to 3-6-7, overall, 1-3-4 at home, with their lone win being by forfeit against table leader Spokane on July 16.

Chattanooga struck early, capitalizing in the 6th minute after Westchester goalkeeper Dane Jacomen made an initial save. Midfielder Ualefi Rodrigues Dos Reis was first to the rebound and slotted it home to give the Red Wolves a 1-0 lead. The score remained at that score throughout the half but not much longer after that. Just Like Rodrigues Dos Reis, JC Obregon was able to get to a rebound from a save and put the ball into the back of the net to even the score at 1 in the 58th minute and give Westchester Soccer Club some life. Obregon's goal was his league leading ninth of the campaign to even the score.

However, the Red Wolves reclaimed the lead in the 78th minute. Matt Bentley delivered a well-placed through ball to defender Jordan Ayimbila, who finished clinically to make it 2-1. Chattanooga added a third in stoppage time when a defensive lapse allowed Pedro Hernandez a one-on-one opportunity, which he converted to secure the 3-1 win.

Westchester returns to action on Wednesday, August 6, with a road match against Union Omaha before returning home to face South Georgia Tormenta FC on the 10th.







