Match Preview: WSC at Union Omaha, August 6, 2025

August 5, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

Westchester SC News Release







Late Rally Propels Chattanooga over WSC 3-1 Friday Night in Mt. Vernon: Westchester Soccer Club's first year struggles against the table leaders in USL League One continued last Friday night with a 3-1 defeat to the first place Chattanooga Red Wolves under the lights at Memorial Field. Chattanooga struck early, capitalizing in the 6th minute after Westchester goalkeeper Dane Jacomen made an initial save. Midfielder Ualefi Rodrigues Dos Reis was first to the rebound and slotted it home to give the Red Wolves a 1-0 lead. The score remained at that score throughout the half but not much longer after that. Just Like Rodrigues Dos Reis, JC Obregon was able to get to a rebound from a save and put the ball into the back of the net to even the score at 1 in the 58th minute and give Westchester Soccer Club some life. Obregon's goal was his league leading ninth of the campaign to even the score. However, the Red Wolves reclaimed the lead in the 78th minute. Matt Bentley delivered a well-placed through ball to defender Jordan Ayimbila, who finished clinically to make it 2-1. Chattanooga added a third in stoppage time when a defensive lapse allowed Pedro Hernandez a one-on-one opportunity, which he converted to secure the 3-1 win.

Table Stakes Week: WSC is in the midst of its busiest week of the season, with three matches in eight days, the next two of which are against clubs not currently in the top of the table with regard to playoff positioning. Six of WSC's last eight matches have been against teams currently in playoff positions, with the club going 1-3-2 in the six (the lone win by forfeit over Spokane). WSC is 1-3-1 thus far against clubs currently outside of playoff spots this season.

Road Work: WSC has enjoyed more success away from their home turf in USL League one play thus far, going 2-3-4 thus far on the road. That includes wins at Madison and Texoma and a 4-4 tie at Richmond, which is the club's high mark for goals scored thus far this season.

Solving The Second Half: WSC's USL play has literally been a tale of two halves. In matches where they have either outscored or matched goals with their opponent in the second half, the club is undefeated (2-4-0). In matches where the opponents have dominated the second half, WSC is winless. Their 33 goals allowed are most in USL League One, and they have yet to record a clean sheet in league play.

Close But Not: Five of the last eight WSC w/l decisions have been decided by one goal, with WSC going 1-4 in those five matches. Overall in USL League One play, WSC has had three matches decided by one goal, going 1-2 in the trio this far.

Finding the Net Again: Removing the 3-0 forfeit win over Spokane,WSC enters the week looking to break out of a bit of a scoring slump. The club has found the back of the goal just three times in its last four fully played league matches, after landing 19 goals in its first 11 USL League One matchups to start the season.

Trying To Be Less Friendly Hosts: A forfeit win over Spokane, due to The Velocity using an ineligible player, on July 16 gaveWSC their only USL League One match home win of the season. Outside of the forfeit, WSC is 0-4-2 in Mount Vernon in League play this season. Their other home win come in US Open Cup play, a 3-2 win over the NY Pancyprian Freedoms On May 2.

Obregón Booting The League: Forward Juan Carlos Obregón, Jr. (New York, NY) continues to be one of USL League One's most prolific offensive threats. Obregon's 13 overall goals easily tops the team in all games played. The 2024 USL League One All-League First Team forward now has nine USL League One goals, which leads the league. His 47 shots in league action is also first amongst all players. He was also a finalist for USL League One Player of the Month for May.

Other League Leaders: Jonathan Bolanos 24 chances created rank 7th in the league so far, and Conor McGlynn's four goals tie him for 16th. Dane Jacomen is currently 9th in saves with 32.

On The Team Side: WSC enters the match tied for 9th in scoring in USL League One with 22 goals, tied for 6th in passing accuracy (81%) and 6th in conversion rate (17%).

Homegrown Scorers: In USL play, New York area natives Obregón (New York, NY) McGlynn (Middle Village, NY), Samory Powder and Noah Powder (Edison, NJ) have accounted for 21 of the club's 30 goals thus far, giving the back of the net a decided NY area edge so far. WSC's current roster features eight players who can call the greater New York area home. In addition, defender Kemar "Taxi" Lawrence has logged time in his career as a popular member of the New York Red Bulls. Defender Noah Powder and his brother Samory Powder have also logged time in the Red Bulls development system.

Brotherly Success: The Powder brothers, Samory and Noah (Edison, NJ), are just the fifth pair of brothers to suit up as teammates in a League One match, and the first pair of brothers to be named to the USL League One Team of the Week as teammates in the same week. Midfielder Noah Powder was named Player of the Week presented by Konami eFootball with three goal contributions in a 4-4 draw against the Richmond Kickers on April 19. Noah Powder's assist on Samory Powder's goal in the 53rd minute marked the second time in league history a pair of brothers have connected for a joint goal participation (Arturo/David Rodriguez (NTX), 2019). Then we have Samory Powder, the first-year professional registered a beauty of a first professional goal off an assist from his older brother, Noah at Richmond, and followed that up with his second goal, the club's only tally, at Spokane.

Other Honors:

Week Four; Defender Tobi Adewole (Cheverly, Md.) Jonathan Bolanos, Conor McGlynn and Juan Carlos Obregón, Jr. to the USL Bench.

Week Ten; Conor McGlynn and Juan Carlos Obregón, Jr. named to the USL Bench.

Week Eleven: Andrew Hammersley named to USL Bench.

Week Twelve: JC Obregón named to USL Bench.

Week Fourteen: Defender Josh Drack and Midfielder Prince Saydee named to USL Bench

Week Fifteen: Dean Guezen, registered the first multi-goal-contribution match of his professional career selected to USL Team of the week..

Week Sixteen: Prince Saydee, Juan Carlos Obregón, Jr., and Head Coach Dave Carton were selected to USL Team of the week.

Week 19; Juan Carlos Obregón, Jr. names to USL Bench

New Face Added; Westchester SC announced on July 17 it had acquired midfielder Taimu Okiyoshi on loan from Rhode Island FC of the USL Championship for the remainder of the 2025 USL League One season. A former standout at Marshall University, Okiyoshi has made 14 appearances for Rhode Island this season in the USL Championship, making three starts and logging 299 minutes of action. The 23-year-old has completed 170 passes at an 87.2 percent accuracy rate and one chance created while winning 12 duels at a 57.1 percent success rate and recording 16 recoveries and five interceptions defensively.

Dutch Influence: In addition to the New York locals dotting the roster, WSC is drawing strength from...The Netherlands. The club has a trio of Dutch players as the season starts rolling, including forward Koen Blommestijn (Amstelveen, Netherlands), midfielders Daniel Bouman (Blaricum, Netherlands) and Dean Guezen (Amsterdam, Netherlands).

WSC's inaugural season partners in addition to Northwell Health and SCORE PT include; Leros Transportation Group - luxury transportation partner, Healthfirst - insurance partner, Manhattanville University - premier education partner, Pepsi Bottling Company of New York - beverage partner, RXR - luxury living/real estate partner, MSG Networks - broadcast partner, Breezemont Day Camp - summer day camp partner, Seatgeek - ticketing partner, and Benjamin's Steak House - steak house partner.

On The Air: All of WSC's USL League One matchups will be seen locally on MSG Networks, with Sam Goldfarb calling the action for most home matches.

Up Next: WSC has a home match against South Georgia on August 10 before heading to Charlotte on August 15.

Westchester SC vs Union Omaha August 6, 2025

Werner Park, Papillion, Nebraska

Date/Time of the Match August 6, 2025, 7 PM

Location: The Stadium at Memorial Field

WSC's Record 3- 7-6

Union Omaha

Record: 4-9-2

Head Coach: Vincenzo Candela







