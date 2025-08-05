FC Naples Signs Striker Dominick Bachstein for Remainder of Inaugural Season

August 5, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

FC Naples News Release







Naples, FL - Dominick Bachstein joins FC Naples following an exceptional collegiate and semi-professional career, bringing a fresh attacking presence to the club's inaugural USL League One season.

Dominating the Pitch - Bachstein's Journey to Naples

Bachstein made headlines in USL League Two during the 2025 season, where he scored 11 goals in 12 games for Des Moines Menace, showcasing his nose for goal and consistency in the final third. His standout summer performance was a continuation of a dominant run at Drexel University, where he tallied 12 goals and 6 assists in 2024, starting in all 16 matches and leading the team with 30 total points. His efforts earned him a place on the All-CAA First Team, the Philadelphia Soccer 6 All-Star Team, and the TopDrawerSoccer Team of the Week, among several academic and athletic accolades.

Over his five-year college career- including early seasons at La Salle University- Bachstein made a total of 79 appearances, scoring 20 goals and contributing significantly to multiple conference tournament runs. He also helped Drexel reach five straight CAA tournaments, including their highest winning percentage season since 1990 in 2023.

Known for his game-changing ability, Bachstein recorded multiple braces, three game-winners in 2024, and a season-high six-point performance against Hofstra. His soccer journey began with FC DELCO and Conestoga High School, and he's competed at an elite level since age 12 in the U.S. academy system.

Bachstein now takes the next step in his career with FC Naples, where he is expected to add strength, composure, and scoring ability to the club's forward line as they enter the final stretch of their debut season.

"We are excited to have Dominick joining the squad," said Head Coach Matt Poland. "As a club, our desire is to develop young players and give them a platform to perform and excel in. Dominick fits this profile- he is goal dangerous with good size and the ability to finish inside the box with both feet. We are excited for him to get this opportunity at the professional level."

Transaction: FC Naples signs Dominick Bachstein for the 2025 season, pending league and federation approval.

Player Details:

Name: Dominick Bachstein

Pronunciation: [Dom-uh-nick Back-steen]

Position: Striker

Height: 6'3"

Date of Birth: April 30, 2002

Jersey Number: 11

Hometown: Malvern, Pennsylvania

Nationality: United States

Previous Experience: Des Moines Menace, Drexel University, La Salle University







United Soccer League One Stories from August 5, 2025

FC Naples Signs Striker Dominick Bachstein for Remainder of Inaugural Season - FC Naples

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.