FC Naples Shines on National Stage with 2-1 Victory over South Georgia Tormenta FC

August 7, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

FC Naples News Release







Naples, FL - Under the bright lights of a national CBS Sports broadcast, FC Naples rose to the occasion, earning a hard-fought 2-1 victory over South Georgia Tormenta FC on White Out Night at Paradise Coast Sports Complex. With fans packing the stands in white, the energy inside the stadium fueled a passionate performance that kept FC Naples firmly in the hunt for the USL League One playoffs.

In the 36th minute, forward #9 Karsen Henderlong brought the home crowd to its feet with a well-timed goal- his ninth goal of the season. South Georgia tied in the 41st minute, but just before halftime, in the 45'+4 minute, #22 Luka Prpa fired home the go-ahead goal with a composed finish, flipping the momentum and sending FC Naples into the break ahead. The quick-fire double swung momentum decisively in FC Naples's favor, and the squad carried that confidence into the second half with a mature and disciplined performance.

While the attacking duo of Henderlong and Prpa made the difference on the scoreboard, the defense ensured the lead held strong. Center backs #2 Brecc Evans and #5 Jake Dengler led a cohesive backline that neutralized threats and shut down South Georgia's attacking options.

"Phenomenal performance from the guys," said Head Coach Matt Poland. "The first goal build-up was amazing. Obviously, you never want to give up the lead, but the resiliency to respond, score the second, and then close it out was tremendous. In the second half, it was about seeing out the game- our guys got behind the ball, defended well, and kept them off the scoresheet. I'm proud of the way we finished the job."

The night was also a powerful showcase of community support. Fans filled the stands in white for the nationally televised clash, creating an atmosphere that fueled the squad's high-energy performance.

"It was a huge win for us," said midfielder Kevin O'Connor. "To get that kind of crowd on a Wednesday night, especially with the game also being on national TV, says everything about the support we've had all year. The fans really drive us forward, and hopefully we can reward them with a home playoff game at the end of the season. That's the goal- but right now, it's one game at a time."

The final stretch of matches will be vital, with each game carrying playoff implications. As one of the league's newest and most exciting teams, FC Naples is determined to continue climbing the table and make a run at the postseason.

August 9 - First Responders Night vs. Texoma FC (7:30 p.m.)

On Saturday, August 9, FC Naples will host First Responders Night as they take on Texoma FC. The club will honor local heroes with a pregame Color Guard presentation and a flyover from the Collier County Sheriff's Office. Fans can enjoy a variety of family-friendly activities, including face painting, balloon artistry, and interactive community booths featuring the Collier County Sheriff's Office, North Collier Fire Department, and other local agencies. Halftime will feature a special center circle challenge involving representatives from all participating first responder groups - North Collier Fire, Greater Naples Fire, CCSO, and EMS - in a fun, competitive display of appreciation and community spirit.

FC Naples looks forward to packing the stands with the energy and support of Southwest Florida fans. Tickets start at $11 and are available at www.fcnaples.com/tickets.







United Soccer League One Stories from August 7, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.