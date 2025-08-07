Chattanooga Strikes Late, Stands Tall

August 7, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. - Zahir Vasquez nets a stoppage time winner to put Chattanooga back atop the league standings.

The Red Wolves created most of the chances early on at CHI Memorial Stadium nearly scoring twice in the first twenty minutes. The remaining time of the first half would be relatively quiet until Forward Madison FC head coach received a red card. The two sides would head into the half at CHI Memorial scoreless.

Chattanooga would break the deadlock early in the second half and it all started with the Red Wolves intercepting a pass from Forward Madison. After winning the ball back near the halfway line, it was immediately played in behind the visitors back four putting striker, Matthew Bentley in on goal. A cool and calm Bentley dribbled past Forward Madison's keeper and slotted the ball back that was smashed first time into the top corner by Omar Hernandez.

Visiting side, Forward Madison would not go away after almost scoring the tying goal in the 75' minute. Red Wolves keeper, Jason Smith came up with a big time save after Madison put a shot on frame from six yards out. The ball was whipped in from a corner that was redirected to a Forward Madison player that was then volleyed on frame from point blank range forcing a quick reaction save out of Smith.

Despite keeping Forward Madison scoreless for most of the game, the visitors got their breakthrough just three minutes later off a similar play. The ball was launched in off a throw in that was flicked on to a wide-open Derek Gebhard at the back post. Gebhard's goal got Forward Madison level on terms and him in the record book as the team's all-time leading scorer.

The game would still see plenty of action and chances especially in stoppage time. Chattanooga was just inches away from capitalizing off a header inside the box, but it would hit the crossbar and stay out. In the 94' minute the Red Wolves would go from one end to the other to tally the game winner and the three points. A composed Chattanooga team won the ball back and played out with ease. Aaron Lombardi played a killer ball in behind into the stride of Pedro Hernandez. Hernandez dribbled past the keeper and passed the ball across frame to a wide-open Vasquez for the tap in. Vasquez, the substitute would seal the deal with a crucial three points for Chattanooga.

The Red Wolves will return home to CHI Memorial Stadium on Saturday, August 23. The next two fixtures will be on the road against Union Omaha on August 9 and Texoma FC on August 16. Both games can be seen on ESPN+.

This team isn't just making a statement. CHI isn't just offering a stadium. The Chattanooga Red Wolves are an EXPERIENCE. Don't miss your chance to catch the hottest team in Chattanooga back in the DEN on Saturday, August 23rd at 7 PM. Experience the energy.

