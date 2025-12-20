2026 FC Naples Jersey Design Pays Tribute to Iconic Naples Pier

Published on December 20, 2025 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

FC Naples News Release







Naples, FL - - After a record-setting finish to its inaugural season, FC Naples is gearing up for the 2026 season with an exclusive season ticket-holder event to reveal its new kit. Special guests and fans celebrated the team's focus on Southwest Florida with a tribute to the iconic Naples Pier.

The symbol on the FC Naples Jerseys is the "A" from the club's logo. The unique shape pays homage to the Naples pier's pilings, which have stood as a beacon of hope and perseverance through countless storms. The pilings reflect the invincible spirit of Naples and its people.

"FC Naples' crest represents multiple elements of our community, but one of our most cherished symbols has always been the strength and resilience of the Naples Pier. Despite the hurricanes that have damaged the boardwalk, the pilings have represented an unbreakable foundation," said Roberto Moreno, CEO of FC Naples. "Our team chose this symbol for the kits to demonstrate our commitment to stand with the community for decades to come."

The unveiling event was held at The Cove, providing fans with both a historical look at the Naples Pier and an early look at the new kit ahead of its public release. The evening served as an opportunity for supporters to connect while marking the start of the next chapter in FC Naples' growth. Fans also enjoyed early access to the 2026 lifestyle collection, on-site jersey sales, raffles, and family-friendly activities.

Earlier this week, the United Soccer League (USL) released the 2026 schedule, which kicks off on March 7, 2026. FC Naples will be hosting a season opener, taking on the Fort Wayne FC at Paradise Coast Stadium. The announcement generated excitement as the club prepares to build on its momentum heading into its second season of USL League One competition.

FC Naples' full schedule is available at www.fcnaples.com/schedule.







United Soccer League One Stories from December 20, 2025

2026 FC Naples Jersey Design Pays Tribute to Iconic Naples Pier - FC Naples

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.