FC Naples Stages Dramatic Comeback to Defeat Westchester SC, 2-1, in USL League One Thriller

July 12, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

NAPLES, FL - FC Naples staged a spectacular comeback at Paradise Coast Stadium, overturning an early deficit to defeat Westchester SC 2-1 in a thrilling USL League One encounter that exemplified the team's resilience and fighting spirit.

The victory maintains FC Naples' crucial 5th place standing in USL League One, keeping their playoff hopes alive through a performance that demonstrated the character and determination that have defined their season. After falling behind to an early penalty, Naples showed tremendous resolve to battle back and claim all three points in dramatic fashion.

The match got off to a challenging start for the home side when Westchester SC was awarded a penalty in the 14th minute, which they converted to take an early lead. However, FC Naples refused to be deterred and began to assert their dominance as the first half progressed.

The equalizer came in the 33rd minute through a brilliant strike from midfielder #10 Jaden Onen, who found the target with a perfectly placed shot that sent the home crowd into raptures. The goal showcased the technical quality and composure that has made Onen a standout player in Naples' midfield this season.

"Great to get back in the win column, but the biggest thing is we controlled the controllables," said FC Naples Head Coach Matt Poland. "After going down early, we got one back and knew the second-half opportunity would come. We went to a back five to close it out, and the guys came up big with key clearances and defensive stops. It was a great team performance and a strong response in front of the league."

With the match finely balanced heading into the final stages, it was #9 Karsen Henderlong who brought home the victory, scoring the decisive goal in the 83rd minute. Henderlong's clinical finish demonstrated the killer instinct that separates good teams from great ones, securing a vital three points that keep FC Naples firmly in the playoff hunt.

The 2-1 victory against Westchester SC represents more than just three points in the standings - it's a testament to FC Naples' never-say-die attitude and their ability to perform under pressure. The comeback win showcases the mental toughness that has become a hallmark of this Naples squad.

"The boys dug deep today," said Onen. "We haven't had the best results in recent weeks, so we knew the task at hand. Everyone came out focused, and we completed what we set out to do- we got the three points. Hopefully, this can kick-start our season again."

Tonight's result keeps FC Naples in a strong 5th place position as they continue their pursuit of playoff qualification. The team's ability to respond to adversity, combined with match-winning contributions from key players like Onen and Henderlong, demonstrates why they remain one of the most dangerous teams in USL League One.

FC Naples will look to build on this momentum as they prepare for a challenging three-game road trip before returning to Paradise Coast Sports Complex on August 6th to face South Georgia Tormenta FC in what promises to be a thrilling rematch for Naples fans. Tickets are available online at www.fcnaples.com/tickets, and supporters are encouraged to arrive early to experience the full matchday atmosphere and secure the best seats.







