Tormenta FC Drops Narrowly to Knoxville at Home

July 12, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

STATESBORO, Ga. - South Georgia Tormenta FC suffered a narrow 2-1 defeat to One Knoxville SC on Saturday night at Tormenta Stadium. Despite an early goal from forward Niall Reid-Stephen, the visitors battled back with two second-half goals to claim the win and all three points.

Reid-Stephen opened the action in the 14th minute, capitalizing on a perfectly timed through-ball from midfielder Mason Tunbridge. The Barbadian forward showed pace and composure, striking the ball into the top left corner from outside the box to tally his fifth goal of the year and second of the regular season.

Knoxville responded with a two-goal second half. The equalizer came in the 66th minute off a header from a cross. Late in the match, the visitors were awarded a penalty kick, which they converted in the 87th minute to bring the final score to 2-1.

Tormenta FC now embarks on a ten-day road trip with three back-to-back matches, starting with Union Omaha on Friday, July 18. The team will fly to Wisconsin to play Forward Madison on Saturday, July 23, and finish with a Jagermeister clash at Miami FC on Saturday, July 26. South Georgia's next home match is Saturday, August 2, as Tormenta FC hosts rivals Greenville Triumph for the club's Back to School Bash. All students, families, teachers and school staff can purchase $4 tickets here.

Box Score:

Tormenta FC 1-2 One Knoxville

TRM Starting XI: Austin Pack, Oscar Jimenez, Thabo Nare, Makel Rasheed, Gabriel Alves, Aaron Walker, Gabriel Cabral (C), Niall Reid-Stephen, Taylor Gray, Jonathan Nyandjo

KNX Starting XI: Sean Lewis, Silvert Haugli, Jordan Skelton (C), Abel Caputo Melilo, Babacar Diene, Gio Calixtro, Dani Fernandez, Mark Doyle, Mikkel Goling, Stuart Richie, Jaheim Brown

Scoring Summary:

TRM: 14', Niall Reid-Stephen (Assist by Mason Tunbridge)

KNX: 66', Mark Doyle (Assisted by Mikkel Gøling)

KNX: 87', Dani Fernandez (PK)

Misconduct Summary:

KNX: 33', Stuart Ritchie (Yellow)

TRM: 59', Aaron Walker (Yellow)

KNX: 90'+, Sean Lewis (Yellow)

