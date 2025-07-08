Niall Reid-Stephen Named to Team of the Week
July 8, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)
South Georgia Tormenta FC News Release
STATESBORO, Ga. - South Georgia Tormenta FC is excited to announce that forward Niall Reid-Stephen has been named to USL League One's Team of the Week after his performance in the team's 1-1 draw versus Portland Hearts of Pine on Sunday.
The 23-year-old Barbados international continues to impress in his first professional season. After netting the game-winner against Naples on June 25, Reid-Stephen provided the assist on Jonathan Nyandjo's equalizer in Portland on July 6. Across 180 minutes, Reid-Stephen totaled 12 duels won, seven recoveries, three clearances, three fouls won and three completed long passes.
In Sunday's match, Portland struck first with a goal in first-half stoppage time to enter the break up 1-0. Tormenta responded in the 64th minute when Nyandjo converted a close-range effort, finishing off a precise header from Reid-Stephen to secure the equalizer.
South Georgia returns to Statesboro to host One Knoxville SC for a rematch on Saturday, July 12. The match kicks off at 7:30 p.m. from Tormenta Stadium, and single-match tickets are available.
