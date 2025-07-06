Tormenta FC Draws 1-1 to Portland Hearts of Pine on Road

July 6, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

South Georgia Tormenta FC forward Jonathan Nyandjo reacts after his goal

STATESBORO, Ga. - South Georgia Tormenta FC drew 1-1 in Maine tonight, earning a valuable road point versus the Portland Hearts of Pine. South Georgia forward Jonathan Nyandjo scored his first goal of the regular season to tie up the match.

Portland opened the scoring in first-half stoppage time, converting a late opportunity to take a 1-0 lead into the break. Tormenta responded in the 64th minute when Nyandjo found the back of the net from close range with a clinical finish off a well-placed header from Barbadian forward Niall Reid-Stephen, leveling the match 1-1.

Tormenta's resilience was tested in the 75th minute when defender Callum Stretch received a second yellow card, forcing the Ibis to finish the match with 10 men. Goalkeeper Austin Pack returned to the starting XI tonight and made five key saves to preserve the draw and ensure Tormenta left Maine with a point.

The match also marked a milestone appearance for English midfielder Mason Tunbridge, who made his 50th professional appearance after entering in the 71st minute.

South Georgia returns back to Statesboro to host One Knoxville SC for a rematch on Saturday, July 12. The match kicks off at 7:30 p.m. from Tormenta Stadium, and single-match tickets are available.

