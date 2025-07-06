Publix Match Forecast: Tormenta FC vs. Portland Hearts of Pine

July 6, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

STATESBORO, Ga. - South Georgia Tormenta FC travels up the East Coast to Portland, Maine, this weekend for more USL League One action. The Ibis take on the Portland Hearts of Pine on Sunday, July 6, at 6:30 p.m. from Fitzpatrick Stadium for a shot at three more points, aiming to keep forward momentum building as the second half of the season gets underway.

The two sides first met in April, when Tormenta FC defeated the Hearts of Pine 2-1 in Statesboro. English midfielder Mason Tunbridge and Barbadian forward Niall Reid-Stephen broke through Portland's defense to give South Georgia the win.

The Ibis head into Sunday following two promising performances last week, a regular season win and a narrow loss to a USL Championship opponent in the Jägermeister Cup. First, Tormenta earned a valuable three points on Wednesday with a home victory over FC Naples. Reid-Stephen found the net once again, while forward Jonathan Nyandjo forced an own-goal by Naples defender Jake Dengler.

A few days later, the Ibis challenged the Charleston Battery to a thrilling 3-3 draw. Brazilian midfielder Gabriel Cabral opened Tormenta's scoring with a stunning free kick that went on to earn Goal of the Round honors. After falling behind by two goals, the Ibis rallied with finishes from Argentinian forward Sebastian Vivas and Reid-Stephen to level the match. Despite the comeback, the Battery edged out Tormenta in the penalty shootout, winning by one.

Meanwhile, the Hearts of Pine are looking to rebound from back-to-back losses in both the league and the Jägermeister Cup. The first was a 4-1 result to USL Championship side Rhode Island FC, followed by a 2-0 home loss to AV Alta FC in league action.

Coming up, South Georgia returns to Tormenta Stadium on Saturday, July 12. The squad hosts One Knoxville SC at 7:30 p.m. for a rematch, with tickets available here.

