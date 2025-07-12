Match Forecast: Tormenta FC vs. One Knoxville SC

July 12, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

South Georgia Tormenta FC forward Sebastián Vivas

STATESBORO, Ga. - South Georgia Tormenta FC returns to Tormenta Stadium this Saturday, July 12, at 7:30 p.m., for a critical USL League One matchup against One Knoxville SC. With momentum building and three points on the line, the Ibis are ready to rise to the occasion in front of their home fans.

Saturday's match marks the second meeting between the two sides this season. Just three weeks ago, Tormenta fell 3-0 on the road in Knoxville, a result the squad is eager to reverse on home turf. With valuable points up for grabs in the league standings, this rematch provides an opportunity for redemption and progress.

Tormenta FC enters the fixture following a hard-fought 1-1 draw on the road against league newcomers Portland Hearts of Pine. Forwards Jonathan Nyandjo and Niall Reid-Stephen displayed growing chemistry, with the Barbadian international delivering a pinpoint assist to Nyandjo to earn the Ibis a share of the points.

Reid-Stephen's performance in Portland earned league-wide recognition, securing him a place on the USL League One Team of the Week. His impact was felt across the pitch, registering a 60% passing accuracy, six duels won, four aerial duels won, and one key assist. The dynamic forward will be a key player to watch in Saturday's home clash.

Meanwhile, One Knoxville SC travels to South Georgia after a narrow 1-0 defeat to the Chattanooga Red Wolves. With both clubs looking to get back in the win column, fans can expect an intense and competitive battle under the lights.

Don't miss the action at Tormenta Stadium as the Ibis aim to reclaim three points and climb the USL League One standings.

