Forward Madison FC Release 2025 Alternate Kit

MADISON, WI: Forward Madison FC is thrilled to launch its 2025 Alternate Kit for their July 12th match against Greenville Triumph SC. In a bold celebration of identity, heritage, and local pride, the Forward Madison FC Alt Kilt kit pays homage to the official Wisconsin Tartan-an intricate pattern woven from the colors that define the Dairy State.

More than just a pattern, the tartan symbolizes unity across difference and the intersection of agriculture and industry, urban and rural, tradition and progress. It's a fabric that tells the story of generations: the farmers, makers, workers, and dreamers who have shaped Wisconsin into what it is today.

This kit is Forward Madison's tribute to the state it proudly represents. From the terraces to the tailgates, these colors aren't just worn-they're lived. With every thread, every check, and every match played, we carry the state on our backs.

Woven for Wisconsin. Worn for Madison.

In partnership with the St. Andrew's Society of Madison, Madison Pipes and Drums, and the Breckenridge School of Highland Dance, FMFC will celebrate Highland Night at tonight's match. Havens Petting Farm will bring their highland cows for fans to meet in their petting zoo. Fans can also celebrate with a special tartan scarf ticket pack offer here. In addition, fans who purchase the Alt Kilt kit will receive a special discounted membership offer to join the St. Andrew's Society of Madison.

The Alt Kilt is available for purchase here. Fans are able to purchase both the jersey top and shorts as a bundle or separately.

Catch the 'Mingos in their new kits tonight, as they host Greenville Triumph at 7pm CT at Breese Stevens Field. Fans can purchase their match tickets.







