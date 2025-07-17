Forward Madison FC Draw Charlotte Independence 1-1 Tonight

July 17, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

Forward Madison secured another hard-fought point in 1-1 draw with Charlotte

Lineup Notes

MAD: #1 Schipmann, #2 Chilaka, #5 Mehl, #6 Murphy Jr., #10 Mesias (Ereku 90'), #11 Garcia (Sousa 81'), #16 Crull, #17 Gebhard, #24 Bartman (Galindrez 81'), #70 Dourado (McLaughlin 46'), #77 Brown (Viader 46')

ALL SUBS USED: #36 Lapsley, #18 Graffin

CLT: #3 Ousmanou (Ngah 74'), #4 Spielman, #5 Romero, #6 Ciss (Moreno 74'), #9 Bakero (Moshobane 88'), #11 Ndiaye, #15 Jauregui (Jaime 83'), #17 Dimick, #26 Marou (Fonseca 83'), #28 Levy, #99 Chaney

Subs: Palacios, Romig, Agurica

Match Action

Play through the start of the match went on pretty evenly with both teams finding their way into the opposition's third but not finding the net. A great chance came for the Mingos in the 21' when Nazeem Bartman took a rip at goal that forced a save from the Charlotte keeper. Bartman hit another wicked strike in the 28' that forced yet another save. Schipmann made a huge save of his own in the 31', keeping Charlotte off of the scoresheet. Schipmann came up huge again in the 38' when he collected a shot that had ricocheted off of the crossbar. The stalemate was broken in the 44' when a perfectly placed pass from Lucca Dourado set Chris Garcia up to sneak past the Charlotte keeper and slip the ball into an empty net. This late-half goal gave the 'Gos the lead at the break.

Shortly into the second half, former Mingo, Christian Chaney, had a chance in the 47' that he sent sailing over the cross bar and into his old supporter's section. Forward continued to apply pressure on offense as well as stepping up on the defense. Schipmann showed up again in the 58' minute, shutting down Charlotte's, Christian Chaney, yet again. However, Charlotte was able to find an equalizer in the 54' from Bachir Ndiaye. Neither team let up on the gas through to the final whistle, but both teams were unable to find the golden goal. The match ended in a 1-1 draw with Forward slightly edging out Charlotte in possession with 52% at the final whistle. The Mingos also came out on top in saves and passes completed.

Goal Summary

1-0 MAD, Garcia (44')

1-1 CLT, Ndiaye (64')

Disciplinary Summary

Yellow, CLT- Ousmanou (11')

Yellow- MAD- Mesias (33')

Yellow- CLT- Ciss (45 +2')

Yellow- MAD - Bench (51')

Yellow- MAD - Schipmann (57')

Yellow- MAD - Murphy Jr (72')

Yellow - MAD - Bartman (76')

Next Match

Next up, FMFC host South Georgia Tormenta in a mid-week matchup at 7pm on Wednesday July 23rd at Breese Stevens Field for Bark in the Park Night! Fans can get their human and dog tickets here.

About Forward Madison FC: Forward Madison FC is a charter member of USL League One, launched in the Spring of 2019. The Flamingos were a USL League One playoff team in 2019 and 2023, and have made an international name for themselves with a fun-loving, flamboyant brand.







