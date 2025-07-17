Westchester SC Acquires Taimu Okiyoshi on Loan from Rhode Island FC

July 17, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

Westchester SC News Release







Westchester SC announced on Wednesday it had acquired midfielder Taimu Okiyoshi on loan from Rhode Island FC of the USL Championship for the remainder of the 2025 USL League One season. A former standout at Marshall University, Okiyoshi has made 14 appearances for Rhode Island this season in the USL Championship, making three starts and logging 299 minutes of action. The 23-year-old has completed 170 passes at an 87.2 percent accuracy rate and one chance created while winning 12 duels at a 57.1 percent success rate and recording 16 recoveries and five interceptions defensively.

Okiyoshi joined the club in time to play in Wednesday's match vs. Spokane.







United Soccer League One Stories from July 17, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.