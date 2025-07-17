Knoxville Snaps AV Alta's 9 Game Unbeaten Streak

July 17, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

One Knoxville SC News Release







KNOXVILLE, Tenn. - One Knoxville SC beat AV Alta FC 3-1 breaking AV Alta's nine game unbeaten streak.

It was a tall task for One Knox. AV Alta is number one in the league in goals, boasting both the reigning USL League One Coach and Player of the Month for June. But it was One Knoxville, typically known for its defense, that struck first.

An early injury to starting forward Mark Doyle in the 5th minute forced head coach Ian Fuller to make a quick adjustment, subbing in Nico Rosamilia. That decision paid off just minutes later.

Rosamilia found Jaheim Brown just inside the box with a cross from the left wing. Brown's soft touch from his right foot set up his left foot to score his first goal for the club and to put One Knoxville up 1-0.

Heath Martin, who was a part of One Knoxville's inaugural roster in 2022, subbed on in the 37th minute, for Stuart Ritchie.

Stavros Zarokostas had a good look in the 41' minute but directed his shot straight into the keepers hands. One Knox goalkeeper Johan Garibay's first save came in stoppage time as the first half closed, a testament to One Knoxville's stout defense.

One Knoxville continued their pressure early into the second half with a pair of corner kicks. One of which found Mikkel Goling for a header in the 58th minute that was saved by AV Alta's goalkeeper. Eventually, AV Alta showed why it leads the league in scoring. Their period of possession in the second half, lead to an opportunity in the 68th minute, Adam Aoumaich lofted a perfect pass over the defense. Walmer Martinez rose to meet it, heading in the equalizer to make it 1-1.

Coach Fuller responded with a triple substitution at the 71' minute mark bringing in Callum Johnson, Sivert Haugli and Kimarni Smith for Goling, Abel Caputo, and Zarokostas. One Knoxville was able to find some second half offensive possession and capitalised. Angelo Kelly used his back heel to set up Johnson who's shot deflected off an AV Alta defender's back into the goal to put One Knoxville back in the lead.

In stoppage time, AV Alta pushed defenders up the field, desperately trying to score the game-tying goal, but it backfired. Rosamilia won the ball deep in his own half to start a counter attack, raced downfield with no defenders in sight. He passed it to Smith who would give it back to Rosamilia for the game-sealing goal.

Final Score: One Knoxville SC 3, AV Alta FC 1

Peaceful Side Club Light Player of the Match: Jaheim Brown







United Soccer League One Stories from July 17, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.