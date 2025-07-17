Kickers Draw LaLiga2's C. D. Leganés 1-1 Behind O'Dwyer Goal

The Richmond Kickers hosted C. D. Leganés for an International Friendly and drew the LaLiga2 side 1-1. The Kickers fielded 11 homegrown players, nine of them teenagers, on the night.

To start the night, the Kickers fielded seven homegrown players, Simon Fitch, Josh Kirkland, academy-contract player Andrew Richman, and all-four academy-turned-pro signees: James Sneddon, Griffin Garnett, Beckett Howell and Landon Johnson.

CD Leganés built the first attack of the friendly, but a pass was quickly cut off by Simon Fitch. Fitch found Andrew Richman, who launched a long ball to Landon Johnson, making a run to pressure the opposing defense.

Stemming from an indirect free kick in the 13th minute, Chandler O'Dwyer sent a beautiful long ball over the top to Landon Johnson on the left wing. Johnson dribbled into the 18 and laced a low shot towards the goal, but it landed just left of the post.

Seconds later, Andrew Richman controlled the ball on the doorstep of the final third and found Landon Johnson on the left wing again. This time, Johnson shot from distance, but the diving keeper was just able to get a hand to it.

The visiting side pressured the Kickers' defense in the 18th, but to no avail as James Sneddon easily corralled the attempt on goal.

In the 27th minute, Dakota Barnathan lined up for a corner kick and sent a high-arching shot to the back post. Dak's ball found Josh Kirkland, who headed it to set up Chandler to slot one right past the keeper to take a 1-0 lead.

CD Leganés evened the score with a goal in the 34th minute.

As the opposing offense went on the attack again in the 37th, Marcelo Lage was able to shut it down by stepping in front of a grounded cross.

CD Leganés created a chance on goal minutes before halftime, but Lage's towering frame deflected the shot above the crossbar. On the next possession, Sneddon punched a cross away and deflected the ensuing corner kick.

The Kickers held strong to close out the first 45.

A ball slipped through the Kickers' defense, but Pablo Jara made the one-on-one save to keep the score at one a piece early in the second half.

Hayden Anderson found Nick Sarantakos streaking through the defense and played a perfect through ball to him. Sarantakos put enough pressure on the visitors to win a corner in the 58th minute.

In the 59th minute, Maxi Schenfeld found Hayden Anderson over the top to enter the final third. Hayden controlled the ball at the top of the box and sent a through ball to Rivendi Melvin Pierre-Louis, who laced a shot past the keeper but was unfortunately called offside.

As CD Leganés pressed forward in the 64th minute, Gui Franca came up with a big header to shut down the scoring threat, and Jara added insurance with a save on the corner kick.

In the 79th minute, Kanagwa won the ball at midfield and booted a well-placed through ball to Pierre-Louis, darting down the left wing. Pierre-Louis received the ball, worked past the defender, and fired a shot that fell just inches left of the post.

A sharp cross from the visiting side found Klaidi Cela in perfect position, who headed it away to shut down the attack in the 84th minute.

Both sides would hold strong for the rest of the second half and draw, 1-1.







