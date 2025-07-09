Kickers Sign Ryan Baer on Loan from Seattle Sounders

July 9, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

Richmond Kickers News Release







The Richmond Kickers are pleased to announce that Seattle Sounders first round draft pick, Ryan Baer, will join the club on loan from Seattle for the remainder of the 2025 season. Baer graduated from West Virginia (WVU) at the end of 2024 and was drafted No. 28 overall in the 2025 MLS SuperDraft.

"We are delighted to add Ryan to the midfield here in Richmond," Chief Sporting Officer and Head Coach Darren Sawatzky said. "He brings tenacity, bite, and a box to box mentality that will help us with our challenges so far this season. With the injuries we have taken on and Ryan's desire to play professional minutes, this is a great fit here in Richmond."

During his time with West Virginia, Baer made himself known. The midfielder holds the most matches started in WVU history with 87, having played in 92. He served all over the pitch in West Virginia, snagging 7 assists across his career and rarely leaving the pitch for the Mountaineers.

In both his senior and graduate seasons, Baer started in 19 of 20 games, helping to lead the team to winning seasons in 2023 and 2024.

In 2023, the Mountaineers made it to the Sun Belt final and, although they ultimately fell to Marshall, Baer and WVU would make the College Cup semifinals and only fell 0-1 to eventual 2023 champions, Clemson.

Jessica Stone Hendricks Photography

In 2024, Baer and his fellow upperclassmen would bring the Mountaineers back to the Sun Belt Championship to defeat Marshall 0-0 (6-5) on penalty kicks. They would return to the NCAA tournament but fell early to the University of Virginia, 1-2.

Baer, after arriving in Seattle, suited up for the Seattle MLSNext Pro side, the Tacoma Defiance. Baer joined the Defiance for six regular season games and played for the side in the 2025 U.S. Open Cup against the Washington Athletic Club, where the Defiance won 3-1.

"Joining the Kickers for the remainder of the season is such a great opportunity for me," Baer said. "I'm buzzing to be back on the East coast and thankful Darren has given me this chance to play and compete here in Richmond."

The Kickers are back in action at home on Saturday, July 12. Don't miss Ryan and the rest of the squad as they take on Chattanooga SC on World Futbol Night! Get your tickets now at richmondkickers.com/tickets.







United Soccer League One Stories from July 9, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.