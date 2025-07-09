Union Omaha Appoints Vincenzo Candela as Interim Head Coach

July 9, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

Union Omaha News Release







PAPILLION, Nebr. - Union Omaha has announced that Vincenzo Candela will be appointed as the club's interim head coach. Candela takes the helm after the departure of Dominic Casciato to Tampa Bay Rowdies earlier this week.

Candela joined Union Omaha in January 2024 after his playing career came to a close. He immediately became a key member of Casciato's staff, taking a wide breadth of responsibilities that included coordinating the team's highly successful set-pieces-in the regular season, Union Omaha led the league with 17 goals from dead ball situations. His contributions were pivotal to the Owls' historic double in 2024, winning both the USL League One Final and Players' Shield.

"Coach Candela has been an integral part of Union Omaha since the 2024 season, and we have every confidence that he will continue to lead this team towards success. He brings an energy and focus that the players and staff respond to. I look forward to watching him build confidence as a leader within the organization," said General Manager Alexis Boulos.

Prior to joining Union Omaha, Candela had a ten-year playing career that saw him make 144 professional appearances and play over 8,000 minutes. He made his professional debut in 2013 for Alemannia Aachen in Germany, and went on to play abroad in Sweden, Belgium and his native Colombia, where he was a second-division finalist in 2017. He spent the second half of his playing career in the U.S., involving stints with Charleston Battery, New York Cosmos and Detroit City. Candela won the 2022 USL League One Players' Shield as well with Richmond Kickers. Candela has also spent six years coaching at academy and youth levels, in both Colombia and the U.S.

"I am humbled by the opportunity to lead a wonderful group of players and staff at the most successful organization in USL League One," said Vincenzo Candela. "I am thankful for the confidence that Gary, Alexis, and Martie have in me, and I believe our best football is ahead of us. I want to thank Coach Dom for his belief in me and his mentorship, and we are all rooting for his success in Tampa."

Candela's first match in charge will be at Charlotte Independence on Saturday, July 12th at 6:00pm central time. His first home match will be our Youth Soccer Night, presented by Nebraska Medicine, on Friday, July 18th at 6:00pm, which will be followed by the first match of our Special Olympics Unified Series, presented by Leonard Management.







United Soccer League One Stories from July 9, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.