Charlotte Independence Signs USL Championship Veteran Tumi Moshobane

July 9, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

Charlotte Independence News Release







CHARLOTTE, NC - Charlotte Independence announced today the signing of South African forward Tumi Moshobane. Moshobane joins the club after appearing in 16 games across all competitions this season with USL Championship side El Paso Locomotive.

A dynamic and creative playmaker, Moshobane has been a consistent offensive threat throughout his career in the USL Championship and League One. Known for his pace, vision, and ability to find the back of the net, the South African international bolsters an already talented Independence front line.

"Adding Tumi provides us another dynamic attacking option," shared Charlotte Independence Head Coach Mike Jeffries. "Tumi is a player who can create off the dribble, find a dangerous pass in the final third and finish opportunities. His ability to play any role in the front four and his success in both Championship and League One make him a valuable addition to our squad. In addition, Tumi has familiarity with Charlotte and with his character and work ethic, Tumi will fit in well with the group."

Moshobane made 50 total appearances in his El Paso career, totaling one goal and three assists across two seasons. Prior to joining El Paso, Moshobane hit his stride with former USL Championship side San Diego Loyal from 2020-2023, scoring 26 goals in 119 appearances.

"I'm proud to join Charlotte Independence and I'm grateful for the opportunity to represent this club. I'm here to give my all and help bring a championship to this city," shared Moshobane.

Moshobane began his professional career with Lansing Ignite in 2019, earning All-League honors after scoring 10 goals in 26 games - quickly establishing himself as one of USL League One's breakout stars. He also spent time in Charlotte earlier in his career, playing for USL League Two's Charlotte Eagles in 2018.

The 30-year-old attacker was born in Soweto, South Africa and played his college soccer for Kankakee Community College and Olivet Nazarene University.







