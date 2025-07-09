Tune In: WSC Featured in CBS Sports Network Documentary this Week

July 9, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

Westchester SC News Release







Westchester Soccer Club is proud to be featured in a new CBS Sports Network documentary series about our club, our supporters, our community work, our athletes, and our leadership. Click here for a quick preview.

"USL Excursions: Westchester County" airs this week CBS Sports Network. It tells the behind-the-scenes story of how this USL League One expansion team is weaving its way into the fabric of this community- One of the most diverse, prosperous and passionate geographic areas in North America. Fans will get up close/personal with principal owner Mitch Baruchowitz, meet the team staff, advisors, investors, supporters, and partners.

We're proud to share this inside look with our fans and business community to help spread the word about our successes (and struggles) on the field and off. We're especially proud of our efforts in cause marketing space, which serves to build this club for the long term with grit, creativity, and hustle.

USL Excursions: Westchester County, a CBS Sports Documentary Series

Upcoming Airings: July 9 at 6pm, July 10 at 10:30 pm, July 13 at 4 pm on CBS Sports Network







