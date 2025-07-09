FC Naples and Publix Call on the Community to Bring School Supplies to the July 12 Game against Westchester SC

Naples, FL - FC Naples will return to the pitch on Saturday, July 12 at 7:30 p.m., taking on Westchester SC during a special Publix Game Night at Paradise Coast Sports Complex. The match promises to be more than just high-level professional soccer- it will be the culmination of a community-wide celebration centered on youth empowerment and educational support.

As part of a summer initiative co-led by FC Naples and Publix Super Markets, Inc., over 300 local youth from underserved communities received elite-level soccer training, mentorship, and gear. On July 12, those same participants will be honored guests at the stadium, with each child receiving two complimentary tickets to the match.

"This game is a chance to bring our community together and celebrate the incredible potential that these kids have shown on and off the field," said FC Naples Head Coach Matt Poland. "Publix Game Night is not just about what happens on the field- it's about creating a space where families, fans, and future stars can all come together."

At the heart of the evening is a vital back-to-school supply drive aimed at supporting students in Collier County. Publix is calling on fans and community members to bring essential school supplies to the game, where donations will be collected at the Publix Good Together Truck, located just outside the stadium gates. No ticket is required to donate, making it easy for anyone to participate in this meaningful initiative. Donations will benefit children and families served by the Marco Island YMCA and Grace Place for Children and Families.

The school supply drive is part of a broader evening of community engagement. From 5:00 to 7:30 p.m., fans will enjoy product sampling, interactive games, and giveaways during the pre-game party at The Cove. Two FC Naples professional players will also be on-site during this time to play soccer with any attending kids- not just the Publix camp participants- making it a unique opportunity for young fans to connect with their hometown team. The first 500 fans to enter the stadium will receive a branded, clear crossbody bag.

"This game is a celebration of everything Publix stands for- community, connection, and giving back," said Lindsey Willis, Media Relations Manager at Publix. "We're excited to bring fans together for a night of soccer and service, and to help local students start the school year strong."

Fans can expect a high-energy showdown and electric atmosphere as FC Naples continues its push in USL League One play. The July 12 match marks the club's first-ever faceoff against Westchester SC, and the team is determined to secure a critical win in front of the home crowd.

FC Naples looks forward to packing the stands once again for what promises to be a memorable night of soccer and community. Tickets start at $11 and are available at www.fcnaples.com/tickets. Supporters are encouraged to arrive early to enjoy pregame festivities and claim the best seats.







