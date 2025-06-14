FC Naples Draws, 2-2, in Electric Home Match Against Chattanooga Red Wolves

June 14, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

FC Naples News Release







Naples, FL - In front of an energized home crowd, FC Naples battled the Chattanooga Red Wolves to a 2-2 draw at Paradise Coast Sports Complex. Forward #11 Justin Weiss delivered a breakout performance, scoring his first two professional goals in the first half, assisted by #9 Karsen Henderlong and #10 Jayden Onen, and earning FC Naples a crucial point in the USL League One standings.

FC Naples took early control of the match, with Weiss finishing a perfectly placed ball from Henderlong in the 33rd minute. Just eight minutes later, Onen picked out Weiss again for the second goal of the night. Chattanooga responded swiftly after both with goals at the 36th and 43rd, equalizing the score before halftime. The match showcased FC Naples' dynamic front line and strong team chemistry, especially in the attacking third.

Weiss shared his thoughts on his first professional start and first two career goals, calling it a night he'll never forget: "I'm super grateful to have done it in my first start, I mean, a dream come true. That's what I've been looking forward to my whole life, so I'm pretty happy it happened tonight."

Head Coach Matt Poland applauded the team's overall performance, stating, "Offensively, some great actions. It's just about cleaning up some of the defending in the box. They didn't present us with any challenges we couldn't handle- it was more our own mistakes that led to the goals. So on one hand, it's good that it's something we can control and fix. On the other hand, it's on us to make sure we do just that."

Saturday's match was the only home match in June, and the fan turnout reflected the growing excitement around professional soccer in Southwest Florida. The atmosphere was vibrant, energetic, and a testament to the passion of the Naples community.

July 4th - FC Naples will battle the Tampa Bay Rowdies in the Jagermeister Cup

FC Naples returns to Paradise Coast Sports Complex on Friday, July 4th, to battle the Tampa Bay Rowdies in the highly anticipated Jägermeister Cup match. This epic rivalry last met in a thrilling showdown that went all the way to the 9th round of penalty kicks, making this contest one of the most intense in recent memory. The upcoming match will not only mark FC Naples' return home after their U.S. Open Cup campaign but also serve as a celebration of community, competition, and country.

July 12th - FC Naples against Westchester SC for the first time

Following this thrilling Independence Day match, FC Naples will remain on home turf for a back-to-back home game on Saturday, July 12th, when they face Westchester SC. These consecutive matches present an incredible opportunity for fans to witness top-level soccer action and continue the momentum as the team pushes forward in the season.

FC Naples is excited to pack the stands once again for what promises to be one of the most exciting matches of the season. Tickets are available online at www.fcnaples.com/tickets, and supporters are encouraged to arrive early to experience the full matchday atmosphere and secure the best seats.







United Soccer League One Stories from June 14, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.