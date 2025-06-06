FC Naples and Publix Team up to Provide Life-Changing Soccer Experience for 300 Local Youth

Naples, FL - FC Naples and Publix Super Markets, Inc. are joining forces to launch a summer soccer camp initiative that will provide 300 children from underserved Naples communities with professional-level training, equipment, and experiences typically beyond their reach. The comprehensive program demonstrates both organizations'

commitment to youth development and community investment in Southwest Florida.

Running from June 2-19, the partnership will deliver six intensive two-day soccer camps where youth from the Marco Island YMCA and Grace Place for Children and Families will get to learn from FC Naples' professional players and coaching staff.

"This collaboration represents exactly what professional sports should be about - using our platform to create opportunities for young people who might not otherwise have access to elite-level training and mentorship," said Coach Matt Poland. "These aren't just soccer camps; they're confidence-building experiences that can change how kids see themselves and their potential."

The camps will operate across two premier facilities: Paradise Coast Sports Complex (June 2-12) and North Collier Regional Park (June 16-19). Beyond the professional instruction, each participant receives a complete package including co-branded FC Naples and Publix jerseys, water bottles, gear bags, and other branded merchandise - ensuring every child leaves with tangible reminders of their experience.

Publix's contribution extends far beyond financial support, with the grocery retailer providing daily snacks, water, and boxed lunches for all participants. "At Publix, we believe that every child deserves the nourishment they need to succeed," said Lindsey Willis, Publix media relations manager. "Great performance starts with proper nutrition and we're proud to fuel young athletes with the meals they need to stay focused, and ready to play."

The program culminates in a community-wide celebration on July 12, when all 300 camp participants will receive two complimentary tickets to FC Naples' home match against Westchester SC. This special game will double as a back-to-school supply drive, transforming the sporting event into a community rallying point for education support.

Building More Than Soccer Skills

What sets this initiative apart is its focus on comprehensive youth development. Each camp features not just technical soccer instruction, but leadership development and mentorship opportunities with professional athletes. The program specifically targets children from economically disadvantaged backgrounds, many of whom have never had access to professional sports instruction or equipment.

"I love coaching children and seeing them grow on and off the soccer field," said #30 Ian Cerro, Midfielder for FC Naples. "My hope is that the children learn about resilience, how to go through stress when things are not going your way and keep working towards their goal. You can achieve so much in soccer, regardless of where you start."







