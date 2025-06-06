Match Preview: Saturday Night vs. One Knoxville

June 6, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

Westchester SC (1-3-4) returns home this Saturday taking on One Knoxville for their first-ever night match at The Stadium at Memorial Field. This is the fifth of six straight home matches for WSC in May and June. Their next road match will not be until June 18 against Forward Madison SC.

Second Half Woes Send WSC Down Again: Mamadoe Dieng pounced on a loose ball from a corner in the 88th minute to finish a furious second half comeback and give Hartford Athletic a come from behind 3-2 win over WSC last Saturday in the club's second Jägermeister Cup match of the season.

JC Obregon (New York, NY) twice used penalties to give WSC leads,1-0 in the first half (which they brought to the break) and then 2-1 in the 55th minute, but each time Hartford responded, first when Sebastian Anderson set up Deshane Beckford for the equalizer in the 51st minute against keeper Andrew Hammersley and then when Samuel Careaga brought the score level once more, curling a strike into the top-left corner off a pass from Jonathan Jimenez Vargas. Dieng's tie breaker late proved the difference, as WSC fell to 0-2-0 in Cup play.

Back to USL League One Play; WSC enters Saturday off consecutive home draws, the last being 2-2 vs. Richmond Kickers on May 25. WSC enters Saturday looking to stop a nine match overall winless slide, but have recorded draws in their past two USL League One matchups. They have not posted a match win since their victory over NY Pancyprian Freedoms 3-2 on April 2 in the US Open Cup, and have not won a USL League One match since their 3-1 win at Texoma FC on March 29. WSC has actually grabbed the lead in the first half of their last five matches, leading 1-0 at Spokane, 2-0 at home against Charlotte, 1-0 vs. Forward Madison 2-0 vs. Richmond and 1-0 vs. Hartford.

If it's a WSC Match, JC is on the Board: Forward Juan Carlos Obregón, Jr. has been the scoring leader for WSC, not just in their USL matches but overall as well. Obregon's 10 overall goals easily tops the team in all games played. The 2024 USL League One All-League First Team forward now has five USL League One tallies two more than teammate Connor McGlynn. Obregón leads the club in assists with two as well.

League Leaders: Juan Carlos Obregón's 29 shots in early action lead all USL League One players and his five goals in league play tie him for third overall, while Noah Powder and Jonathan Bolanos 15 chances created rank fifth in the league so far.

On The Team Side: WSC enters the weekend tied for 4th in scoring in USL League One with 14 goals, tied for 4th in passing accuracy (80%) and 3rd in conversion rate (19 %) and 5th in shots at 99.

Gold Powder: Noah Powder, the oldest of three soccer playing brothers including his teammate Samory, was called up to the Trinidad and Tobago squad for the 2025 Concacaf Gold Cup this week. Powder has played for the U15 and U17 teams for Trinidad and Tobago and since 2021 has appeared in 21 matches for the National team, scoring a pair of goals. He played for T and T at the Unity Cup in London last week as well.

Solving The Second Half: WSC's USL play has literally been a tale of two halves. In matches where they have either outscored or matched goals with their opponent in the second half, the club is undefeated (1-0-2). In matches where the opponents have dominated the second half, WSC is winless, including allowing three unanswered goals to Charlotte a pair in the loss at Spokane and three last Saturday vs. Hartford.

Homegrown Scorers: In USL play, New York area natives Obregón (New York, NY) McGlynn (Middle Village, NY), Samory Powder and Noah Powder (Edison, NJ) have accounted for 11 of the club's 13 goals thus far, giving the back of the net a decided NY area edge so far. WSC's current roster features eight players who can call the greater New York area home. In addition, defender Kemar "Taxi" Lawrence has logged time in his career as a popular member of the New York Red Bulls. Defender Noah Powder and his brother Samory Powder have also logged time in the Red Bulls development system.

Hammer Time Arrives; Goalkeeper Andrew Hammersley (Garden City, NY) was inserted into the lineup by Head Coach Dave Carton prior to the May 10th match vs. Charlotte and has taken the starting spot for the past four matches. The Sacred Heart University product has recorded 14 saves in his first three matches, eight in USL League One and the best three match stretch for a keeper in WSC's inaugural season.

Brotherly Success: The Powder brothers, Samory and Noah (Edison, NJ), are just the fifth pair of brothers to suit up as teammates in a League One match, and the first pair of brothers to be named to the USL League One Team of the Week as teammates in the same week. Midfielder Noah Powder was named Player of the Week presented by Konami eFootball with three goal contributions in a 4-4 draw against the Richmond Kickers on April 19. Noah Powder's assist on Samory Powder's goal in the 53rd minute marked the second time in league history a pair of brothers have connected for a joint goal participation (Arturo/David Rodriguez (NTX), 2019). Then we have Samory Powder, the first-year professional registered a beauty of a first professional goal off an assist from his older brother, Noah at Richmond, and followed that up with his second goal, the club's only tally, at Spokane.

Caribbean Rhythms: June is Caribbean American Heritage Month in the US, and WSL has no shortage of connections. The club has five Caribbean or Caribbean American players on the roster: Bobby Pierre (Haitian American), Andrew Jean-Baptiste (Haitian American), Kemar Lawrence (Jamaican), and Noah and Samory Powder (Trinidadian and Tobagonian Americans).

On The Air: All of WSC's USL League One matchups will be seen locally on MSG Networks, with Sam Goldfarb calling the action for most home matches.

Up Next: WSC finishes the homestand in a rematch with AV Alta on Sunday, June 15 at 7 pm.







