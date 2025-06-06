Charlotte Independence Transfer Luis Alvarez to Tampa Bay Rowdies

June 6, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

CHARLOTTE, NC - The Charlotte Independence today announced the transfer of midfielder Luis Alvarez to USL Championship side Tampa Bay Rowdies.

The undisclosed transfer fee sets a new record for the highest-ever paid in a move from a USL League One club to a USL Championship club.

"I'm grateful for the opportunity that Charlotte gave me. It was two-and-a-half years of a lot of learning as a player, but above all as a person," expressed Alvarez. "I would like to thank the players and the coaching staff for all the affection and to thank our fans. It was a wonderful time with incredible players. Thank you all."

Alvarez was an instrumental piece to the Jacks since he joined the club as a 19-year-old prior to the 2023 season, helping Charlotte reach the club's first league championship final. In 2024, Alvarez was a finalist for USL Young Player of the Year, scoring nine goals and assisting on five through 34 total appearances. This season, the Honduran midfielder bagged five goals in 13 appearances. Through the first 12 weeks of the USL League One season, Alvarez received six Player of the Week honors.

"Watching Luis grow as both a player and person over his 2 ÃÂ½ years has been a joy for me," said Charlotte Independence Head Coach, Mike Jeffries.

"His positivity, enthusiasm, and passion for the game are evident every day whether it is training, games, rondos, or just finishing practice. On the field, he has worked tirelessly to become a top USL League One player and a big factor in our team's play and success. Obviously, we will miss him on the field, but the offer from Tampa and opportunity for him are big benefits to the club as we go forward. I have every confidence Luis will continue to develop his skills and career and look forward to seeing him take on the next challenges. We will continue with our efforts to push players to higher levels in their careers and compete for the league (and intraleague) silverware."

Alvarez's move is a prime example of the strong development of young talent on-going in USL League One, underscoring the league's growing reputation as a launchpad for emerging players. His progression from promising 19-year-old to a sought-after professional reflects the quality of coaching, competitive match experience, and player-focused development pathways that USL League One clubs are investing in.

"Luis Álvarez has shown himself to be one of the brightest young talents in the USL at the Charlotte Independence," said USL Head of Global Football Development & Sporting Director Oliver Wyss. "His ongoing success in League One and against higher-level competition in the USL Jägermeister Cup & U.S. Open Cup has shown he is ready to take the next step in his very promising career. More importantly, in raising the bar for an intraleague transfer record, the move also shows how clubs who invest and give opportunity to their young talent can reap significant financial rewards in the short- and long-term."

The Charlotte Independence wishes Luis Alvarez the best in Tampa Bay and are thankful for his contributions to the club.

