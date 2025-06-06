Jacks Sign Brazilian Winger Pedro Fonseca

June 6, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

CHARLOTTE, NC - Charlotte Independence announced today the signing of Brazilian winger Pedro Fonseca. The 28-year-old last played for fellow USL League One side South Georgia Tormenta FC in 2023 and 2024.

"We are excited to add Pedro to our roster - he is a proven scorer and creator in our league and will and will add flair to our attack. He was always a thorn in our side while playing against us; I look forward to his efforts to create goals and chances for us," shared Charlotte Independence Head Coach Mike Jeffries.

Fonseca appeared in 61 total matches for Tormenta over the past two seasons. Fonseca tallied 14 goals in that time period, including seven in league play last season. His seven goals were second-most on the team and helped earn Fonseca 2024 USL League One All-League Second Team honors.

"I'm very excited to join the team. I believe we have everything to bring Charlotte its first championship. I hope to have an immediate impact and help this organization to achieve the objectives for this season," expressed Fonseca.

Prior to joining South Georgia, Fonseca was drafted 53rd overall by Real Salt Lake in the 2022 MLS SuperDraft. Fonseca joined Real Salt Lake's MLS NextPro's side Real Monarchs SLC in 2022. Fonseca scored seven goals and garnered four assists in that season, winning the club's Most Valuable Player award.

Fonseca played collegiately at the University of Louisville. The Brazilian made 48 appearances over four seasons with the Cardinals, adding 31 total goal contributions. He was named All-ACC First Team and United Soccer Coaches All-South Region Second Team in 2021, and All-ACC Second Team in 2020.

Fonseca was born in Rio de Janiero, Brazil and played for Fluminense's academy team. He played for Espanyol's academy team on loan in Spain before joining Portuguese side Maritimo in 2016.

