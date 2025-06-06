Match Preview: Texoma FC vs Richmond Kickers

June 6, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

RICHMOND, VA - Texoma FC faces Richmond Kickers in Week 12 of the USL League One season at City Stadium on Saturday, June 7 at 6 PM CST streaming exclusively on ESPN+.

SO NICE, HAD TO DO IT TWICE

For the second consecutive game, Los Pajaros came out on top, earning a 1-0 victory over Greenville Triumph at home. The game was a scorcher, with a confirmed temperature of 100 degrees outside, both sides felt the heat, going scoreless for 96% of the

match. The hero of the game was first half substitute Teddy Baker who scored the winner in the 96th minute to capture all 3 points for Los Pajaros.

WELCOMME TO RICHMOND (VA)

Texoma FC travel away to Richmond, VA in a first time matchup against Richmond Kickers. Established in 1993, the Richmond Kickers have a rich 32 year history filled with trophies, including a US Open Cup win in 1995. While the Kickers are winless in their last 5 USL League One games, Los Pajaros are on a two game win streak and are looking to continue their good run of form this Saturday.

A WORD FROM PLAYER OF THE MONTH NOMINEE, JAVI GARCIA

"I am super blessed to have been nominated for Player of the Month all thanks to God. Ever since I've been given the opportunity to prove myself I have been consistent in showing off my hard work and dedication to the team. With the help of my teammates, we've been able to accomplish so many goals and certainly no where near in stopping. Individually, I will continue to push myself and also motivate my teammates to pursue the many objectives we have yet to achieve."







