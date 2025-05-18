Texoma FC Earn Their First 3 Points Against Reigning Champions

May 18, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

Texoma FC News Release







SHERMAN, TX - Texoma FC (1-2-5, 5 Points) earn their first win in club history against USL League 1 reigning champions Union Omaha (1-2-3, 5).

Match Recap

Yellow Card 2' - Ajmeer Spengler (TXO)

Yellow Card 2' - Max Schneider (OMA)

Goal 26' - Solomon Asante; Asst: Maciej Bortniczuk (TXO)

Substitution 56 - Kemy Amiche & Medhi Ouamri - ON; Joe Gallardo & Segio Navarro - OFF (OMA)

Yellow Card 66' - JP Jordan (TXO)

Substitution 71' - Teddy Baker - ON; JP Jordan - OFF (TXO)

Substitution 73' - Luke McCormick - ON; Maciej Bortniczuk - OFF (TXO)

Substitution 79' - Lamin Jawneh - ON; Davey Mason - OFF (TXO)

Substitution 80' - Mark Bronnik - ON; Laurence Wootton - OFF (OMA)

Goal 84' - Ajmeer Spengler; Asst: Lamin Jawneh (TXO)

Goal 87' - Max Schneider (OMA)

Yellow Card 97' - Brent Kallman (OMA)

Finally

After 8 games played in USL League One, Texoma FC finally earned their first win in club history against the reigning USL League One champions, Union Omaha. After a string of improving results over the past couple of weeks, Los Pajaros were finally able to get all 3 points at home. Goals from Solomon Asante and Ajmeer Spengler secured the victory for Los Pajaros as they look to continue their good run of form next week against Greenville Triumph.

MVP for a Reason

35-year-old Solomon Asante came into the Texoma side with an incredible resume of individual and collective achievements. That being said, the Ghanaian international faced a new challenge when he joined Los Pajaros; lead the team to victory. Despite a slow start for the midfielder, Asante has demonstrated over the past few games why he was named two-time back-to-back USL Championship MVP. In the club's past 5 USL1 games, Asante has scored 2 goals and provided an assist as his side kept edging closer to earning their first win. With the first win in the bag, Asante will be looking to help this side keep their form going into the rest of the season.

La Javineta

27-year-old Javier Garcia made his second start for Los Pajaros tonight after an impressive run of form over the past few weeks. While the McAllen native wasn't able to secure his third consecutive clean sheet, the keeper made 5 saves on the night, including an impressive reaction save to help his side win all 3 points.

Looking Forward

Texoma FC return to Bearcat Stadium to face Greenville Triumph next Sunday, May 15. Kickoff is at 3:30 PM CST.







United Soccer League One Stories from May 18, 2025

Texoma FC Earn Their First 3 Points Against Reigning Champions - Texoma FC

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.