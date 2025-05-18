Spokane Velocity FC Battles to 1-0 Win over Richmond Kickers, Earning Seventh Victory this Season

May 18, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

Spokane, Wash. - Spokane Velocity FC extended their win streak to five, earning their seventh win of the season with a 1-0 victory over the Richmond Kickers on Sunday evening.

Richmond Kickers entered the match leading the league in total goals with 17, but Velocity FC held them to just one shot on target thanks to a strong defensive effort-despite playing with ten men after a red card was issued in the 12th minute.

The red card was given to Velocity defender Camron Miller following a collision with Richmond forward Emiliano Terzaghi and a subsequent physical altercation.

Head Coach Leigh Veidman shared his thoughts on the incident:

"We were not uncomfortable being a man down. We felt quite comfortable, and that really comes from the experiences we've had in previous games. The boys executed perfectly. The defensive game plan didn't really change-we just lost a player from the front line, which meant we couldn't apply as much pressure as we'd like. But the back four and midfield four had the same job, and they handled it fantastically well."

Toward the end of the first half, Velocity FC generated multiple scoring chances in the 38th and 39th minutes. A header by defender Marcelo Lage off a throw-in went straight to a Richmond player, and midfielder Luis Gil found an opening at the top of the box, but his right-footed shot sailed high above the mark.

Regarding the team's attacking structure, Veidman explained:

"We had Luis coming inside a lot next to the six, and then Javier would look to overlap on that right-hand side. When we got the ball out there, we'd push Andre a little higher and leave Jack on his own in midfield. So we basically had a single midfielder, with Luis and Andre high on either side of their single six. For their six to cover that much space is quite tough."

The lone goal of the game came in the 44th minute off a set piece from Luis Gil, who found Anuar Peláez for a left-footed shot that ricocheted into the back of the net from close range.

Gil reflected on the team's ability to adapt:

"Obviously, we had a game plan and thought the match would go a certain way-and it didn't. But at the same time, we figured it out. The big thing is, we were able to get that goal and finish the game, which is the most important thing-getting the three points at home."

Anuar Peláez now leads the league in goals scored with six, continuing his impactful performances from last month. He was recently recognized as USL League One Player of the Month.

Velocity FC entered halftime with a 1-0 lead and remained composed throughout the second half, despite numerous fouls from Richmond Kickers.

Richmond Kickers were limited to just two shots in the second half, with none on target, thanks to Velocity's strong defensive performance. Multiple Velocity FC players came off the bench and contributed to securing the victory.

Javier Martín spoke about the team's depth and effort:

"This year we have a new roster-more players. We have 22 players, so there's more competition. I think we have two players per position, and that's good for us because we can't relax. If I relax, the other player will play."

Spokane Velocity FC will look to carry their momentum into their next away match against Monterey Bay FC on May 28. This will be Velocity FC's second USL Jägermeister Cup match. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:00 PM PT and can be streamed on ESPN+.

Velocity FC will return home to face Charlotte Independence SC on June 11, 2025, at ONE Spokane Stadium. Kickoff is at 7:00 PM PT.

