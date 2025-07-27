Spokane Velocity FC Falls to Sacramento Republic FC 1-0 in Final Jägermeister Cup Match

July 27, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

SPOKANE, WA - In an interleague matchup, Spokane Velocity FC failed to get on the board as they lost 1-0 to Sacramento Republic FC. However, this match marked the highly anticipated professional debut for Spokane Velocity FC's Academy Player, Rocky Wells.

Spokane Velocity FC Head Coach Leigh Veidman reflected on the debut of Rocky Wells:

"I'm super, super happy for him. It's been a long journey-a year and a half now that he's been training with the team, and today was him coming into the match and making his professional debut."

The first eight minutes would see little action until Spokane Velocity FC got their first shot attempt that missed high over the net. Just two minutes later, Sacramento Republic FC would score the lone goal of the match. A picture perfect cross into the far side of the box found Michelle Benítez who hammered a powerful header into the net.

Masango Akale added his thoughts on the match:

"We knew that Sacramento was a tough opponent, but we gave everything and I think we came really close to getting the result we wanted. It's just a game of inches. Things didn't go our way, but I think there's a lot to be positive about. We fought hard and showed that this group wants to win."

Early pressure from Sacramento Republic FC forced Spokane Velocity FC to exercise their league best defense to hold off a goal with many scoring opportunities being created. This pressure lasted until the 20th minute presented chances for Spokane Velocity FC to tie up the game. A rebounded ball off a corner kick left Andre Lewis free above the penalty arc, whose shot rocketed off the top left post. Luis Gil then collected the miss, but his shot was saved.

The next twenty minutes were littered with Sacramento Republic FC chances that were unable to convert. In the 39th minute, Spokane Velocity FC's Neco Brett found himself behind the defense. His shot found the back of the net, and would have been the equalizing goal, but he was called offsides.

The second half continued with scoring opportunities coming up empty. This time it was Spokane Velocity FC that had many prime looks at a goal. What might have been their best chance at a goal came in the 68th minute. A cross from the right side of the field connected with an open Anuar Peláez whose header from deep in the box was just wide left.

The 86th minute of this match would mark the professional debut of 17-year-old Academy Player, Rocky Wells, as he checked in for Spokane Velocity FC.

"It was awesome. Obviously, it's a dream come true. Spokane is my hometown, so I couldn't be more excited-and hopefully, this is just the beginning." said Rocky Wells.

Going into five minutes of stoppage time Spokane Velocity FC began to pick up the pace. This led to a couple opportunities, their best chance being the last play of the game. A corner kick floated far and just past the net finding Mark Hernández who hit a strong header towards the back post. Sacramento Republic FC's Daniel Vitiello would make his best save of the night to fend off penalty kicks.

"Overall, we wanted to respond from the last game in terms of the performance because the last game was not our best. Knowing that we couldn't really go any further, our goal was to, one, win the game, but ultimately have a better performance than the last." said Spokane Velocity FC Head Coach Leigh Veidman.

This Jägermeister Cup loss follows Spokane Velocity FC's back to back regular season losses.

Spokane Velocity FC will look to regroup in their next match against Union Omaha on August 2nd at ONE Spokane Stadium. For tickets to this match, visit https://www.uslspokane.com/velocity-fc-tickets/.







