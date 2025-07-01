USL Spokane Launches Third Team 'Spokane Impact'

July 1, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

Spokane, WA - Aequus Sports, LLC proudly announces the launch of Spokane Impact, a new professional-level soccer team created specifically for athletes with intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDD). The team will compete in Project Inspire, a nationwide league built in partnership with the United Soccer League (USL), U.S. Soccer Federation and founded by Spokane Velocity FC midfielder Nil Vinyals. With Spokane selected as one of four inaugural cities, Spokane Impact will represent not just a team, but a movement - one that reflects the Inland Northwest's deep commitment to inclusion, community, and the transformative power of sport.

Why the Name "Spokane Impact"?

"We chose the name Spokane Impact because it reflects both the purpose and the promise of this team. Our goal is to make a lasting impact - on our club, our city, and the broader soccer community. The name also ties directly to 'Impact Blue,' the unifying color shared across Zephyr FC and Velocity FC, reinforcing that Spokane Impact is a core part of our identity and our future."

The team will be led by Head Coach Mike Pellicio, a Spokane local who brings a rare blend of passion and experience in both special education and soccer. Pellicio teaches in the special education department at Shadle Park Highschool as well as coaches for the Spokane Shadow.

"This is an unbelievable opportunity," said Pellicio. "As someone who lives and breathes both special education and soccer, being able to bring those two worlds together with Spokane Impact is incredibly meaningful. I'm honored to lead this team in year one."

Ryan Harnetiaux, managing partner for Aequus Sports, LLC added:

"The addition of Spokane Impact adds to the vision we've had since day one - to build a club that represents the full spirit of Spokane and gives opportunity to those who share a passion for hard work, competition and love of sport. Spokane Impact strengthens our club in countless ways and is another uplifting asset in this community. Katie and I have been blown away by the care and professionalism displayed by Nil Vinyals and his co-founders-it's nothing short of incredible"

TRYOUT DETAILS

Tryouts for Spokane Impact are scheduled for July 15 and July 17 at The Hub Sports Complex, running from 12:00 PM to 2:00 PM each day.

Inspire League will be conducted under a single mixed-gender category with the following three conditions for players:

1. Players must provide documentation showing Intellectual Disability or Down Syndrome 2. Players must have turned sixteen (16) years old on or before the date the call is issued for the phase in which they are to participate. 3. Players must possess a minimum soccer skill score of 3 in Special Olympics Rating form or equivalent.

To register or with questions, visit:

https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSceQBBf9wdPemrDhJBCTywi2OVV3fZWswKjM2-JzvEarpPb1w/viewform?usp=sharing&ouid=102743360073608675454







