WSC Returns Home to Wednesday Night Unbeaten in Four of Last Five USL League One Matchups

July 1, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

Westchester SC News Release







Westchester SC (2-5-4) returns home this Wednesday night for a rematch with Greenville Triumph, a rematch of their 1-1 draw earlier in the season. Match time is at 7 pm at The Stadium at Memorial Field in Mount Vernon. WSC enters Wednesday with three draws, a loss and a win in its last five league matches and is just four points out of a playoff spot.

Wednesday Wins: Maybe Wednesday night matches are the key for WSC. Under the lights in Madison, Wisconsin last Wednesday, WSC broke a whole host of streaks, downing Forward Madison 2-1 to notch their first USL League One win since their 3-1 win at Texoma FC on March 29 to move to 2-5-4 in their inaugural season.

Last Seen In Greenville: Westchester SC officially arrived in USL League One in the club's first matchup, earning a hard fought 1-1 road draw against Greenville Triumph SC. WSC wasted no time making their presence felt, earning a penalty in the 12th minute when Juan Carlos Obregón Jr. went down in the box. Westchester grabbed the early advantage after Obregón netted the attempt for the club's historic first goal, but their lead was brief. The Triumph responded in kind, winning a penalty of their own in the 29th minute, which Sebastian Velasquez confidently converted to bring the match level at 1-1 before halftime. The second half saw moments of brilliance from both sides, with WSC keeper Dane Jacomen beating back a near-goal from Ben Zakowski and Chapa Herrera, and both sides struggled to maintain attacking momentum in harsh, windy conditions.

Streak Breaker: The W at Madison broke a number of streaks for WSC, who were playing their first road match since a 3-1 loss at Spokane on May 4. It also moved their record to 2-3-0 in matches where they either tied or outscored their opponent in the second half.

Obregón On Top: Forward Juan Carlos Obregón, Jr. (New York, NY) continues to be one of USL League One's most prolific offensive threats. Obregon's 11 overall goals easily tops the team in all games played. The 2024 USL League One All-League First Team forward now has six USL League One tallies two more than teammate Connor McGlynn. Obregón is tied with three others in assists with two as well. His 36 shots in league action is first amongst all players and his six goals in league play tie him for second overall, just one behind league leader Leonardo Castro. He was also a finalist for USL League One Player of the Month for May.

Dane Returns For the W: Goalkeeper Dane Jacomen (Pittsburgh, Pa.) made his return to the starting lineup a solid one at Forward Madison and followed that up with a solid performance at Pittsburgh, allowing the one goal in each while facing 24 shots with nine key saves, several in spectacular fashion. Jacomen has recorded all four of WSC's wins thus far in their first season, two in US Open Cup and two in USL League One, and all on the road.

Other League Leaders: Jonathan Bolanos 17 chances created rank sixth in the league so far, while Noah Powder's (Edison, NJ) 15 rank seventh and Conor McGlynn's four goals tie him for 12th.

On The Team Side: WSC enters the match tied for 4th in scoring in USL League One with 19 goals, tied for 4th in passing accuracy (81%) and 3rd in conversion rate (20 %) and 6th in shots at 127.

Gold Powder: Noah Powder, the oldest of three soccer playing brothers including his teammate Samory, was called up to the Trinidad and Tobago squad for the 2025 Concacaf Gold Cup. Powder has played for the U15 and U17 teams for Trinidad and Tobago and since 2021 has appeared in 21 matches for the National team, scoring a pair of goals. He played for T and T at the Unity Cup in London in May as well.

Solving The Second Half: WSC's USL play has literally been a tale of two halves. In matches where they have either outscored or matched goals with their opponent in the second half, the club is undefeated (2-3-0). In matches where the opponents have dominated the second half, WSC is winless. Their 24 goals allowed are most in USL League One, and they have yet to record a clean sheet in league play.

Homegrown Scorers: In USL play, New York area natives Obregón (New York, NY) McGlynn (Middle Village, NY), Samory Powder and Noah Powder (Edison, NJ) have accounted for 12 of the club's 16 goals thus far, giving the back of the net a decided NY area edge so far. WSC's current roster features eight players who can call the greater New York area home. In addition, defender Kemar "Taxi" Lawrence has logged time in his career as a popular member of the New York Red Bulls. Defender Noah Powder and his brother Samory Powder have also logged time in the Red Bulls development system.

Brotherly Success: The Powder brothers, Samory and Noah (Edison, NJ), are just the fifth pair of brothers to suit up as teammates in a League One match, and the first pair of brothers to be named to the USL League One Team of the Week as teammates in the same week. Midfielder Noah Powder was named Player of the Week presented by Konami eFootball with three goal contributions in a 4-4 draw against the Richmond Kickers on April 19. Noah Powder's assist on Samory Powder's goal in the 53rd minute marked the second time in league history a pair of brothers have connected for a joint goal participation (Arturo/David Rodriguez (NTX), 2019). Then we have Samory Powder, the first-year professional registered a beauty of a first professional goal off an assist from his older brother, Noah at Richmond, and followed that up with his second goal, the club's only tally, at Spokane.

Other Honors:

Week Four; Defender Tobi Adewole (Cheverly, Md.) Jonathan Bolanos, Conor McGlynn and Juan Carlos Obregón, Jr. to the USL Bench.

Week Ten; Conor McGlynn and Juan Carlos Obregón, Jr. named to the USL Bench.

Week Eleven: Andrew Hammersley named to USL Bench.

Week Twelve: JC Obregón named to USL Bench.

Week Fourteen: Defender Josh Drack and Midfielder Prince Saydee named to USL Bench

Week Fifteen: Dean Guezen, registered the first multi-goal-contribution match of his professional career.

Week Sixteen: Prince Saydee, Juan Carlos Obregón, Jr., and Head Coach Dave Carton were selected to USL Team of the week.

It's Good to Be Home: Built in 1931 and renovated last in 2022, The Stadium at Memorial Field is one of the oldest still in use multipurpose sports and entertainment facilities in the New York area. It has been the host of scores of high school football games, and track meets and even boxing matches, but has also hosted concerts by James Brown, Ella Fitgerald and The Jackson Five, and was the filming site for one of the most iconic Super Bowl commercials, a Coke commercial featuring Pittsburgh Steelers Hall of Fame "Mean" Joe Greene. Greene is offered a Coke by a young fan after leaving the field injured, and the usually dour Greene turns says thanks and flips the kid his Steelers jersey.

WSC's inaugural season partners in addition to Northwell Health and SCORE PT include; Leros Transportation Group - luxury transportation partner, Healthfirst - insurance partner, Manhattanville University - premier education partner, Pepsi Bottling Company of New York - beverage partner, RXR - luxury living/real estate partner, MSG Networks - broadcast partner, Breezemont Day Camp - summer day camp partner, Seatgeek - ticketing partner, and Benjamin's Steak House - steak house partner.

On The Air: All of WSC's USL League One matchups will be seen locally on MSG Networks, with Sam Goldfarb calling the action for most home matches.

Up Next: Their next match will be July 12 at FC Naples, before a July 16th home rematch with Spokane.







United Soccer League One Stories from July 1, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.