Tennessee Tension: Red Wolves vs. One Knox - A Rivalry Rooted in the State

July 1, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

Chattanooga Red Wolves SC News Release







There's something special about a rivalry that runs along the scenic highways and rolling hills of Tennessee. When the Chattanooga Red Wolves face off against One Knoxville SC, it's more than just a match-it's a battle for bragging rights between two proud cities separated by just under two hours and united by their passion for soccer.

This in-state clash has quickly become one of the most anticipated matchups of the season. With both clubs bringing passionate fanbases, distinct regional pride, and hungry rosters, every encounter feels like a derby, no matter where it's played.

To celebrate the fire of this Tennessee rivalry, the Chattanooga Red Wolves are offering a special ticket promotion: General Admission tickets for just $12.88.

But this isn't a random discount-there's meaning behind the numbers:

$4.23 represents 423, the area code of Chattanooga

$8.65 represents 865, the area code of Knoxville

Put them together, and you get $12.88-a price that symbolizes the clash of these two soccer communities.

Whether you're a die-hard Red Wolves supporter ready to defend your home turf, or a neutral fan looking to experience one of the best atmospheres in USL League One, this is your chance to be part of a match that captures the heart of Tennessee soccer.

Mark your calendars, grab your $12.88 tickets, and get ready to witness the intensity of 423 vs. 865.

July 5th | 7PM | CHI Memorial Stadium

July 26th | 7PM | CHI Memorial Stadium

This isn't just another game-it's Tennessee's Soccer Showdown.

