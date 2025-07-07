Chattanooga Stands Tall in the Tennessee Clash

July 7, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. - The Red Wolves blank visiting side One Knoxville, 1-0 to win Tennessee Derby.

The home side tallied the only goal in the match in minute 29'.Chattanooga won a free kick just on the edge of the eighteen-yard box. Left footer, Omar Hernandez whipped the ball on frame which was initially saved by One Knoxville's keeper deflecting off the bottom of the crossbar. Matthew Bentley followed the shot and was there for the tap in to collect his fifth goal of the season.

Knoxville's best chances of the match came towards the end of the first half. The visiting side nearly tied the match up after a ball was crossed in that was headed off the cross bar. Just two minutes later Red Wolves SC keeper Jason Smith was forced to come up with a save after a long-range effort from Knoxville which was really Smith's first test.

Knoxville's last chance came in the 81' minute after Omar Gómez was shown red. With a free kick sitting just outside the box, it was well hit, forcing Smith to come up with another huge save which would seal the victory for the home side at CHI Memorial Stadium.

With the win, Chattanooga sits fourth in the table with 20 points. The Red Wolves will be back in action on Saturday, July 12 at 7:00 p.m. against the Richmond Kickers. Following the road test Chattanooga will return to CHI Memorial on Wednesday, July 16 for three consecutive home fixtures.

The Red Wolves will face Texoma FC on July 16 at 7:00 p.m. and then will host Spokane Velocity FC on Saturday, July 19 at 7:00 p.m. Spokane currently sits atop the table and has just one loss on the season. The Red Wolves are nine points back the leaders with two games in hand.

