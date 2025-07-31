Chattanooga Red Wolves Exercise Contract Option for Technical Director & Head Coach Scott Mackenzie Through2026 Season

CHATTANOOGA, TN - The Chattanooga Red Wolves Soccer Club announced today that the club has exercised the contract option on Technical Director and Head Coach Scott Mackenzie, extending his leadership through the 2026 USL League One season.

Mackenzie, who joined the Red Wolves in 2023, has played a pivotal role in reshaping the club's footballing identity, leading both the first team and technical operations with vision, professionalism, and a clear commitment to long-term success. Under his guidance, the Red Wolves have made significant strides on the pitch while establishing a stronger foundation across all levels of the organization.

"Scott represents the future of Chattanooga Red Wolves soccer," said Bob Martino, Owner and Founder of Chattanooga Red Wolves SC. "His work on and off the field has elevated the standard of our club. Whether it's pushing our first team to new heights or opening doors for the next generation of Red Wolves through our academy pipeline, Scott has delivered in every phase of his role. We're proud to have him leading this club into 2026."

The 2025 season has been one of the club's most promising campaigns to date. Heading into the final third of the regular season, the Red Wolves currently sit in 2nd place in the USL League One standings with a game in hand, firmly in playoff contention and within striking distance to sit atop the league. The club has posted its most balanced performance to date, with a dynamic attack, organized defensive structure, and a growing identity that reflects Mackenzie's football philosophy.

In addition to league play, Chattanooga captured national attention with a remarkable run in the 2025 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup. The Red Wolves defeated two USL Championship sides en route to a memorable Round of 16 appearance, where they were narrowly eliminated by MLS side Nashville SC in a highly competitive match. The performance showcased the club's evolution and ability to compete with teams at the highest level of the American soccer pyramid.

Beyond results, Mackenzie has prioritized internal development and opportunity creation, aligning perfectly with the Red Wolves' long-term vision. This season, multiple players from the Red Wolves Academy have made their first-team debuts, a clear sign of the integration between the academy and senior squad. Mackenzie's influence as both Head Coach and Technical Director has allowed for continuity across all player development platforms, from grassroots to professional.

"It's an honor to continue leading this club," said Mackenzie. "The Red Wolves are building something special-from the locker room to the community to our academy-and I'm grateful for the trust and support of our ownership, front office, and fans. We've made real progress, but there's so much more to achieve."

With the postseason in sight and momentum on their side, the Red Wolves are poised to close out 2025 with purpose, pride, and playoff aspirations.







