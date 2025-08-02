Chattanooga Claims League Lead with 3-1 Win

August 2, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

Chattanooga Red Wolves SC News Release







MOUNT VERNON, N.Y. - Chattanooga defeats Westchester on the road, 3-1 to move atop the league standings.

The Red Wolves captured three points and its eighth league win of the season in their first ever meeting with Westchester.

Visiting side, Chattanooga started the game off fast nearly scoring just two minutes in. The Red Wolves had a long-range effort from Omar Hernandez saved and had another attempt off the rebound but couldn't convert. Chattanooga would break through just four minutes later after central midfielder Ualefi Rodrigues Dos Reis found the back of the net. A ball was whipped in from the right flank forcing Westchester keeper Dane Jacomen to come off his line to punch it out. However, Jacomen punched it straight to the Red Wolves central midfielder and with the net empty, he hit a first-time volley with the inside of his foot from about twenty-five yards out into the goal.

Westchester's Juan Carlos Obregón Jr tallied his league leading tenth goal in the 58' minute to tie the game up at one off a shot attempt rebounded back out to him for an easy tap in.

The Red Wolves would respond later in the game with goals coming from substitutes. Jordan Ayimbila recorded his first league goal of the season after placing a left footed shot past the Westchester keeper. Ayimbila was in on goal after a making an excellent third man run in behind the home sides back four where he received a ball into space.

In the 95' minute Pedro Hernandez was the next substitute to register a goal in what was the insurance goal to make sure the Red Wolves would leave with all three points. After miscommunication between Westchester's keeper and center back, Hernandez pounced on a loose ball that led to a 1v1 with the Westchester goalkeeper. Hernadez calmly dribbled past Jacomen placing it in the goal to climb atop the league table.

After 16 matches played, Chattanooga is first in the league with 30 points. The Red Wolves also lead the league in goal differential with +10.

After last night's statement victory, the Red Wolves turn their attention to Wednesday, August 6th. Chattanooga will return to CHI Memorial Stadium for a clash with Forward Madison FC as they look to remain atop the league. The last time these two teams matched up was back on May 31st, where Chattanooga defeated Forward Madison on penalty kicks.

This team isn't just making a statement. CHI isn't just offering a stadium. The Chattanooga Red Wolves are an EXPERIENCE. Don't miss your chance to catch the hottest team in Chattanooga back in the DEN on Wednesday, August 6th at 7 PM. Experience the energy.

Purchase tickets with the link below:

http://www.chattredwolves.com

Chattanooga is RED!







United Soccer League One Stories from August 2, 2025

Chattanooga Claims League Lead with 3-1 Win - Chattanooga Red Wolves SC

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.