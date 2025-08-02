Late Drama Denies Triumph Comeback Efforts

August 2, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

Rodrigo Robles scores twice, but a stoppage-time goal from Tormenta's keeper forces a dramatic 2-2 draw.

Statesboro, GA (August 2, 2025)- The Greenville Triumph rallied to back from a first half deficit against Tormenta on Saturday night but was forced to settle for a draw after a stoppage-time goal leveled the score 2-2. A brace from Rodrigo Robles, led the comeback course, but was upstaged by an equalizer in the fleeting seconds of stoppage time from Tormenta goalkeeper, Austin Pack.

Despite a confident start, Greenville fell behind in the ninth minute when Makel Rasheed broke free on a set piece and headed home for Tormenta, shifting momentum sharply to the home side. The Triumph struggled to generate chances in the final third and went into the half trailing 1-0.

With recent scoring struggles in regular season play looming large, Greenville refused to back down. In the 68th minute, Rodrigo Robles cleaned up a gritty rebound to level the match and inject life into the visitors. Just three minutes later, chaos struck as Tormenta keeper Austin Pack came off his line and collided with striker Ropapa Mensah-earning Greenville a penalty. Robles calmly stepped up and buried his second goal of the night to put Triumph ahead 2-1. In the final moments of stoppage time, Pack redeemed himself-venturing upfield for a last-gasp set piece and heading in the equalizer to stun Greenville and secure a 2-2 draw.

The Triumph turn their attention to next Saturday, as they prepare for another local rival in Charlotte Independence.







