Independence Draw Texoma FC, 3-3

CHARLOTTE, NC - Charlotte Independence drew their fourth consecutive game Saturday night, tying Texoma FC 3-3 at American Legion Memorial Stadium.

#26 Souaibou Marou, #8 Juan David Moreno, and #2 Fabrice Ngah found the back of the net for the Jacks, but a red card in first half stoppage time gave Texoma life.

Charlotte struck first in the 14th minute. A Texoma FC defender slipped, leaving the ball to #9 Jon Bakero. The Spaniard drove the endline and centered to Marou, who made no mistake.

Texoma looked to get back into the game through their leading goal scorer #10 Ajmeer Spengler. Charlotte goalkeeper #28 Matt Levy denied Spengler's deflected header in the 20th minute. Two minutes later, the midfielder struck the goal post.

The Independence doubled their lead in the 31st minute. Marou nicely turned and started a counterattack. Bakero slipped it across to Moreno, who finished his second goal in as many games.

Texoma got one back in the 40th minute. #8 Luke McCormick's first attempt was blocked. The follow-up from #23 Teddy Baker deflected off Ngah and past Levy.

The half finished frantically. #15 Rafael Jauregui was taken down in the box, giving the Jacks a penalty kick. Bakero stepped up, but his try was saved by goalkeeper #13 Javier Garcia. After the ensuing corner kick, Marou struck a Texoma defender and was issued a red card.

The red card was Charlotte's first of the season and left the Jacks to fend for themselves down 10 men heading into the second half.

Spengler again had a great chance from just outside the box in the 57th minute, but missed just wide.

Texoma, pressing men forward, left themselves susceptible at the back and the Jacks made them pay in the 60th minute. #11 Bachir Ndiaye released Bakero, who snuck his way in behind. Suddenly, the Independence were in 2-on-0 and Bakero set up his third assist of the night for a Ngah tap-in.

Texoma went back on the attack and got the goal back in the 72nd minute. Substitute #24 JP Jordan fed McCormick. The forward displayed great feet in the penalty area and blasted a strike into the bottom corner to make it 3-2.

The Jacks had a golden opportunity to potentially put the game away in the 81st minute. #21 Tumi Moshobane slipped in #99 Christian Chaney, but the striker took one touch too many and Garcia shut down the angle.

Texoma equalized in the 83rd minute. A whipped-in set piece found #7 Brandon McManus on the volley, leaving Levy rooted at his spot.

One final chance came from Spengler in the 96th minute. The midfielder turned inside and fired a left-footed strike off the crossbar.

After six minutes of stoppage time, the whistle blew and the game ended 3-3, handing the Jacks their fourth draw in a row.

QUOTES:

Mike Jeffries on the performance:

" I'm gutted for the guys because they put a lot into it. They played well and quite honestly, we had so many chances to bury the game from the missed penalty, to chances at 3-2 that were sitters that you just can't miss out on those chances. Eventually, playing down a man caught up with us and we were a little open at the end."

Jeffries on what he has seen over the past four games:

"We're frustrated, we can look at every one of those games and feel like we should have come out with more. We've had leads in all but that one. And we haven't been able to finish the games out."

Jon Bakero on his three assists:

"It's been good. I've been really finding my feet and I'm feeling really comfortable in the system that we're playing and the confidence the coach has given me feels goo. I'm happy to help the team with assists, with whatever I can, but it doesn't really matter if we can't get the win. I think that's really the frustrating part tonight."

Christopher Jaime on what the team needs to do to find three points:

"I think being more organized, especially when new guys are on the pitch. I think that's what has been costing us, not everyone being on the same page."







