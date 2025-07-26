Charlotte Takes Down Richmond 3-0 in Crucial Jagermeister Cup Match

July 26, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

CHARLOTTE, NC - The Charlotte Independence made a strong case for advancing in the USL Jagermeister Cup with a 3-0 victory over the Richmond Kickers in Charlotte.

#15 Rafael Jauregui, #21 Tumi Moshobane, and #3 Pele Ousmanou all found the back of the net for the Jacks, who had to have all three points to have a chance of moving on. Charlotte entered the night in third place in Group 5 behind Loudoun United FC and Louisville City FC.

After Jacks keeper #12 Drew Romig came up with a couple of strong saves in the first ten minutes of the match, Charlotte fired a flurry of chances at Richmond.

And they were rewarded in the 11th minute.

#2 Fabrice Ngah played a lovely cross and Jauregui headed it home to give the Jacks the lead.

The Jacks continued to fire away at Richmond's #1 Pablo Jara. #77 Pedro Fonseca set up #11 Bachir Ndiaye in the 14th minute, but the midfielder's strike deflected just by the post. A minute later, Jauregui let another shot fly. His effort deflected off #17 Clay Dimick and forced Jara to make a strong reaction save.

It was a dominant first 45 minutes for the Independence. The hosts outshot Richmond 13-3 in the first frame and forced Jara into four saves. Charlotte likely deserved more from their first half, but still took a one-goal advantage to the break.

The Jacks kept their foot on the gas early in the second half. #99 Christian Chaney's header from six yards out was pawed off the line dramatically by Jara in the 48th minute.

It was a moment of firsts for Moshobane in the 51st minute. The winger cut inside and blasted a left-footed strike into the top corner for his first Independence goal.

Substitute #9 Jon Bakero had a good chance shortly after coming on, steering a left-footed attempt on goal, but Jara dove for the stop.

The Jacks kept the pressure coming, knowing that the top tiebreaker for the Jägermeister Cup is goals scored - and they needed every one they could get. They found the third late in the match.

Ousmanou finished off an #6 Omar Ciss cross, adding his first Independence goal to an exciting night at American Legion Memorial Stadium. Ousmanou's goal fired up the bench and Head Coach Mike Jeffries, who visibly loved his defender getting on the scoresheet.

The match ended 3-0 and the Jacks did all they could on the night to give themselves a chance to advance in the Jagermeister Cup.

QUOTES:

Head Coach Mike Jeffries on the match:

"A good game from us. We may end up on the night really frustrated with how it all plays out, but I can't ask for anything more from the guys. They put a great effort in and played a really solid game tonight. I thought we managed the defending side really well and were very effective in possession and creating chances. It was nice to get the second goal and be able to push the game."

Jeffries on the team's elation after the third goal:

"It's a close group, and I think everyone's super happy for Pele. He's worked real hard and it's exciting for him. He does that stuff in training all the time, he's really strong in the air and getting on the end of crosses. I think we all felt like we wanted to try to give ourselves the best chance of going through and maybe three goals will do that."

Rafael Jauregui on getting on the scoresheet:

"It means a lot to be able to deliver when it is really important for us, and it feels good to get back on the score sheet."

Tumi Moshobane on scoring his first Charlotte goal:

"Honestly, it means everything to me. I mean, it's been long since I scored a goal. Seeing that moment as I cut in, it's just sort of opened up for me and I said, 'I should give it a shot' and I did. It ended the net, but more importantly, I'm just happy for the team."







